According to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record, Racine County had 77 properties transferred to new owners between April 12th and April 16th.

The properties acquired had a cash value of just over $19 million. Further, the transfers included the Horlick Malted Milk property. Also, properties occupied by Health Care Network and Wind Lake BP gas station.

The Horlick Malted Milk building owner, 2200 Northwestern Ave, Racine, changed their name to 2200 Horlick Holdings, LLC. The transfer was valued at $1,300,000.00. Find out more about the development project here.

The property at 500 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, along with the parking lot at 519 College Ave, sold to Root City Capital, LLC. Further, 500 Wisconsin, LLC sold the properties for $649,000.00. Also, the building was previously occupied by Chase Bank, which is currently Health Care Network.

Lastly, the Wind Lake BP gas station, 7812 South Loomis Rd, Norway, sold for $625,000.00 to GP 4 Petroleum LLC.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 5624 Old Oak Ln Caledonia $160,000.00 2815 Indian Trl Caledonia $213,000.00 4907 Kingdom Ct Caledonia $230,000.00 5304 Gallant Fox Ln Caledonia $234,000.00 6829 Westlake Dr Caledonia $303,100.00 3627 Morris St Caledonia $339,900.00 3630 Morris St Caledonia $363,785.00 6745 Elderberry Rd Caledonia $386,000.00 6604 Chesapeake Rd Caledonia $401,000.00 11901 Highway G Caledonia $499,000.00 1565 Serena Lane City of Burlington $55,000.00 224 Madison St City of Burlington $135,000.00 325 Milwaukee Ave City of Burlington $142,500.00 374 Dale Dr City of Burlington $250,000.00 1224 Olivia Trl City of Burlington $393,820.00 24904 Dover Line Rd Dover $190,000.00 8347 Creek View Ln Mt Pleasant $85,000.00 6641 Mariner Dr #2 Mt Pleasant $95,000.00 1420 Pheasant Run Unit 102 Mt Pleasant $96,200.00 5640 Cambridge Ln #7 Mt Pleasant $123,000.00 3220 Wood Rd Unit F1 Mt Pleasant $135,000.00 6221 Kinzie Ave Mt Pleasant $160,000.00 5407 Norman St Mt Pleasant $183,500.00 6221 Haven Ave Mt Pleasant $202,000.00 2125 Grand Prix Dr Mt Pleasant $243,500.00 2524 Old Davidson Rd Mt Pleasant $259,900.00 4512 Pennington Lane Mt Pleasant $260,000.00 8101 Crystal Dr Mt Pleasant $276,000.00 6440 Anforest Ln Mt Pleasant $315,000.00 2828 Crosswinds Dr Mt Pleasant $380,000.00 7530 West View Dr Norway $148,500.00 7241 Walczak Rd Norway $500,000.00 8809 Oriole Ln Norway $505,000.00 7812 South Loomis Rd Norway $625,000.00 4015 15th St Racine $30,000.00 1911 West Blvd Racine $31,000.00 1225 Franklin St Racine $50,000.00 2614 17th St Racine $63,800.00 906 17th St Racine $75,000.00 1135 Carlisle Ave Racine $97,000.00 2320 Indiana St Racine $106,000.00 1834 Summit Ave Racine $109,000.00 1925 Case Ave Racine $114,500.00 1301 Erie St Racine $118,000.00 2123 Orchard St Racine $120,000.00 800 Barker St Racine $122,000.00 244 Island Ave Racine $125,000.00 2522 Douglas Ave Racine $125,000.00 1231 Cleveland Ave Racine $132,500.00 800 English St Racine $145,000.00 3100 Windsor Dr Racine $155,000.00 1931 Grange Ave Racine $155,000.00 1666 Cleveland Ave Racine $170,000.00 420 Blaine Ave Racine $171,000.00 28100 Orchard St Racine $175,500.00 2112 Ashland Ave Racine $177,500.00 1017 Shorecrest Dr Racine $185,000.00 2720 Lincolnwood Dr Racine $225,000.00 2813 Concord Dr Racine $232,500.00 3720 North Bay Dr Racine $356,500.00 500 Wisconsin Ave Racine $649,000.00 519 College Ave Racine Purchased w/ 500 Wisconsin Ave. 2200 Northwestern Ave Racine $1,300,000.00 12000 CTH G Raymond $375,000.00 29621 Fernwood Dr Rochester $222,400.00 8500 Ivanhoe Place Sturtevant $319,900.00 28421 Coyote Circle Town of Burlington $70,000.00 6649 Channel Rd Town of Waterford $220,000.00 4965 Bayfield Dr Town of Waterford $455,000.00 7249 Sherry Ln Town of Waterford $474,000.00 33219 Janesville Rd Town of Waterford $740,000.00 613 Rohda Dr Village of Waterford $235,500.00 502 Foxmead Dr Village of Waterford $309,000.00 408 Trailview Xing Village of Waterford $332,500.00 738 Willow Bend Dr Village of Waterford $453,850.00 2704 53rd Dr Yorkville $277,000.00 16801 Spring St Yorkville $279,000.00

