According to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record, Racine County had 77 properties transferred to new owners between April 12th and April 16th.
The properties acquired had a cash value of just over $19 million. Further, the transfers included the Horlick Malted Milk property. Also, properties occupied by Health Care Network and Wind Lake BP gas station.
- The Horlick Malted Milk building owner, 2200 Northwestern Ave, Racine, changed their name to 2200 Horlick Holdings, LLC. The transfer was valued at $1,300,000.00. Find out more about the development project here.
- The property at 500 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, along with the parking lot at 519 College Ave, sold to Root City Capital, LLC. Further, 500 Wisconsin, LLC sold the properties for $649,000.00. Also, the building was previously occupied by Chase Bank, which is currently Health Care Network.
- Lastly, the Wind Lake BP gas station, 7812 South Loomis Rd, Norway, sold for $625,000.00 to GP 4 Petroleum LLC.
Check out the map below to learn more about the properties sold. Also, visit our real estate dashboard.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|5624 Old Oak Ln
|Caledonia
|$160,000.00
|2815 Indian Trl
|Caledonia
|$213,000.00
|4907 Kingdom Ct
|Caledonia
|$230,000.00
|5304 Gallant Fox Ln
|Caledonia
|$234,000.00
|6829 Westlake Dr
|Caledonia
|$303,100.00
|3627 Morris St
|Caledonia
|$339,900.00
|3630 Morris St
|Caledonia
|$363,785.00
|6745 Elderberry Rd
|Caledonia
|$386,000.00
|6604 Chesapeake Rd
|Caledonia
|$401,000.00
|11901 Highway G
|Caledonia
|$499,000.00
|1565 Serena Lane
|City of Burlington
|$55,000.00
|224 Madison St
|City of Burlington
|$135,000.00
|325 Milwaukee Ave
|City of Burlington
|$142,500.00
|374 Dale Dr
|City of Burlington
|$250,000.00
|1224 Olivia Trl
|City of Burlington
|$393,820.00
|24904 Dover Line Rd
|Dover
|$190,000.00
|8347 Creek View Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$85,000.00
|6641 Mariner Dr #2
|Mt Pleasant
|$95,000.00
|1420 Pheasant Run Unit 102
|Mt Pleasant
|$96,200.00
|5640 Cambridge Ln #7
|Mt Pleasant
|$123,000.00
|3220 Wood Rd Unit F1
|Mt Pleasant
|$135,000.00
|6221 Kinzie Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$160,000.00
|5407 Norman St
|Mt Pleasant
|$183,500.00
|6221 Haven Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$202,000.00
|2125 Grand Prix Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$243,500.00
|2524 Old Davidson Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$259,900.00
|4512 Pennington Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$260,000.00
|8101 Crystal Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$276,000.00
|6440 Anforest Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$315,000.00
|2828 Crosswinds Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$380,000.00
|7530 West View Dr
|Norway
|$148,500.00
|7241 Walczak Rd
|Norway
|$500,000.00
|8809 Oriole Ln
|Norway
|$505,000.00
|7812 South Loomis Rd
|Norway
|$625,000.00
|4015 15th St
|Racine
|$30,000.00
|1911 West Blvd
|Racine
|$31,000.00
|1225 Franklin St
|Racine
|$50,000.00
|2614 17th St
|Racine
|$63,800.00
|906 17th St
|Racine
|$75,000.00
|1135 Carlisle Ave
|Racine
|$97,000.00
|2320 Indiana St
|Racine
|$106,000.00
|1834 Summit Ave
|Racine
|$109,000.00
|1925 Case Ave
|Racine
|$114,500.00
|1301 Erie St
|Racine
|$118,000.00
|2123 Orchard St
|Racine
|$120,000.00
|800 Barker St
|Racine
|$122,000.00
|244 Island Ave
|Racine
|$125,000.00
|2522 Douglas Ave
|Racine
|$125,000.00
|1231 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$132,500.00
|800 English St
|Racine
|$145,000.00
|3100 Windsor Dr
|Racine
|$155,000.00
|1931 Grange Ave
|Racine
|$155,000.00
|1666 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|420 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$171,000.00
|28100 Orchard St
|Racine
|$175,500.00
|2112 Ashland Ave
|Racine
|$177,500.00
|1017 Shorecrest Dr
|Racine
|$185,000.00
|2720 Lincolnwood Dr
|Racine
|$225,000.00
|2813 Concord Dr
|Racine
|$232,500.00
|3720 North Bay Dr
|Racine
|$356,500.00
|500 Wisconsin Ave
|Racine
|$649,000.00
|519 College Ave
|Racine
|Purchased w/ 500 Wisconsin Ave.
|2200 Northwestern Ave
|Racine
|$1,300,000.00
|12000 CTH G
|Raymond
|$375,000.00
|29621 Fernwood Dr
|Rochester
|$222,400.00
|8500 Ivanhoe Place
|Sturtevant
|$319,900.00
|28421 Coyote Circle
|Town of Burlington
|$70,000.00
|6649 Channel Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$220,000.00
|4965 Bayfield Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$455,000.00
|7249 Sherry Ln
|Town of Waterford
|$474,000.00
|33219 Janesville Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$740,000.00
|613 Rohda Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$235,500.00
|502 Foxmead Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$309,000.00
|408 Trailview Xing
|Village of Waterford
|$332,500.00
|738 Willow Bend Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$453,850.00
|2704 53rd Dr
|Yorkville
|$277,000.00
|16801 Spring St
|Yorkville
|$279,000.00