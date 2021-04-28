According to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record, Racine County had 77 properties transferred to new owners between April 12th and April 16th. 

The properties acquired had a cash value of just over $19 million. Further, the transfers included the Horlick Malted Milk property. Also, properties occupied by Health Care Network and Wind Lake BP gas station.

  • The Horlick Malted Milk building owner, 2200 Northwestern Ave, Racine, changed their name to 2200 Horlick Holdings, LLC. The transfer was valued at $1,300,000.00. Find out more about the development project here.
  • The property at 500 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, along with the parking lot at 519 College Ave, sold to Root City Capital, LLC. Further, 500 Wisconsin, LLC sold the properties for $649,000.00. Also, the building was previously occupied by Chase Bank, which is currently Health Care Network.
  • Lastly, the Wind Lake BP gas station, 7812 South Loomis Rd, Norway, sold for $625,000.00 to GP 4 Petroleum LLC.

Check out the map below to learn more about the properties sold. Also, visit our real estate dashboard.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
5624 Old Oak LnCaledonia$160,000.00
2815 Indian TrlCaledonia$213,000.00
4907 Kingdom CtCaledonia$230,000.00
5304 Gallant Fox LnCaledonia$234,000.00
6829 Westlake DrCaledonia$303,100.00
3627 Morris StCaledonia$339,900.00
3630 Morris StCaledonia$363,785.00
6745 Elderberry RdCaledonia$386,000.00
6604 Chesapeake RdCaledonia$401,000.00
11901 Highway GCaledonia$499,000.00
1565 Serena LaneCity of Burlington$55,000.00
224 Madison StCity of Burlington$135,000.00
325 Milwaukee AveCity of Burlington$142,500.00
374 Dale DrCity of Burlington$250,000.00
1224 Olivia TrlCity of Burlington$393,820.00
24904 Dover Line RdDover$190,000.00
8347 Creek View LnMt Pleasant$85,000.00
6641 Mariner Dr #2Mt Pleasant$95,000.00
1420 Pheasant Run Unit 102Mt Pleasant$96,200.00
5640 Cambridge Ln #7Mt Pleasant$123,000.00
3220 Wood Rd Unit F1Mt Pleasant$135,000.00
6221 Kinzie AveMt Pleasant$160,000.00
5407 Norman StMt Pleasant$183,500.00
6221 Haven AveMt Pleasant$202,000.00
2125 Grand Prix DrMt Pleasant$243,500.00
2524 Old Davidson RdMt Pleasant$259,900.00
4512 Pennington LaneMt Pleasant$260,000.00
8101 Crystal DrMt Pleasant$276,000.00
6440 Anforest LnMt Pleasant$315,000.00
2828 Crosswinds DrMt Pleasant$380,000.00
7530 West View DrNorway$148,500.00
7241 Walczak RdNorway$500,000.00
8809 Oriole LnNorway$505,000.00
7812 South Loomis RdNorway$625,000.00
4015 15th StRacine$30,000.00
1911 West BlvdRacine$31,000.00
1225 Franklin StRacine$50,000.00
2614 17th StRacine$63,800.00
906 17th StRacine$75,000.00
1135 Carlisle AveRacine$97,000.00
2320 Indiana StRacine$106,000.00
1834 Summit AveRacine$109,000.00
1925 Case AveRacine$114,500.00
1301 Erie StRacine$118,000.00
2123 Orchard StRacine$120,000.00
800 Barker StRacine$122,000.00
244 Island AveRacine$125,000.00
2522 Douglas AveRacine$125,000.00
1231 Cleveland AveRacine$132,500.00
800 English StRacine$145,000.00
3100 Windsor DrRacine$155,000.00
1931 Grange AveRacine$155,000.00
1666 Cleveland AveRacine$170,000.00
420 Blaine AveRacine$171,000.00
28100 Orchard StRacine$175,500.00
2112 Ashland AveRacine$177,500.00
1017 Shorecrest DrRacine$185,000.00
2720 Lincolnwood DrRacine$225,000.00
2813 Concord DrRacine$232,500.00
3720 North Bay DrRacine$356,500.00
500 Wisconsin AveRacine$649,000.00
519 College AveRacinePurchased w/ 500 Wisconsin Ave.
2200 Northwestern AveRacine$1,300,000.00
12000 CTH GRaymond$375,000.00
29621 Fernwood DrRochester$222,400.00
8500 Ivanhoe PlaceSturtevant$319,900.00
28421 Coyote CircleTown of Burlington$70,000.00
6649 Channel RdTown of Waterford$220,000.00
4965 Bayfield DrTown of Waterford$455,000.00
7249 Sherry LnTown of Waterford$474,000.00
33219 Janesville RdTown of Waterford$740,000.00
613 Rohda DrVillage of Waterford$235,500.00
502 Foxmead DrVillage of Waterford$309,000.00
408 Trailview XingVillage of Waterford$332,500.00
738 Willow Bend DrVillage of Waterford$453,850.00
2704 53rd DrYorkville$277,000.00
16801 Spring StYorkville$279,000.00

Rating: 5 out of 5.
$
$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.