The Racine Horlick Rebels boys’ basketball team has remained competitive despite struggling out of the gate to start the 2021-22 season. The Rebels are currently 0-6 but have been in close games with Kenosha Tremper, Kettle Moraine and New Berlin Eisenhower in the beginning stretch of the season.

“We have been in every game and unfortunately we haven’t found a way to come up on the winning end,” head coach Jason Treutelaar said. “Our effort has been great, it is just a matter of fine-tuning our execution, making our free throws down the stretch, and eliminating unforced errors that lead to easy baskets on the other end of the floor.”

Horlick Rebels team leaders

Senior Matt Burnette currently leads the team in scoring averaging 16 points per game, while Darrien Long averages 12.4 points per game and Jadin Dombrowski averages 9.3 per game. All three were the leading scorers for the Rebels last season, and both Burnette and Long lead the team in rebounds to start the season.

“They bring length in our zone defense and assume that they are going to bring us some rebounding,” Treutelaar said of his big three. “We just need some other guys to step up on the offensive end.”

Looking ahead

Treutelaar thinks the conference will be a great race with teams like Franklin, Oak Creek, Racine Case, Bradford, and even Tremper. He would like to see his team claw back and get back into the battle in the conference this season.

“I foresee some good things coming up if we just keep working,” He said. “We gotta work harder in practice and for the guys to learn that, and that could result in some better results on the scoreboard.”

The Rebels will participate in the Viking Holiday Classic at New Berlin Eisenhower over the holiday break. Racine Horlick will take on Waukesha South and Waukesha North starting on Tuesday.

The Wisco Huddle is your connection to statewide high school sports. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with your favorite teams.