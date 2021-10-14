Hospice Alliance is pleased to offer Connections – Planting Seeds of Hope, a support group for children and their trusted adults, starting, Thursday, October 21. Groups are offered on the third Thursday of each month from 5:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. at Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI. Children ages 2-18 are welcome, and each must be accompanied by an adult. An all-community offered resource, the support group is not limited to families with loved ones who received end-of-life care with Hospice Alliance.

“We saw a need that was going unmet, so we decided to fulfill the need,” said Rita Hagen, Hospice Alliance Executive Director, “We are constantly seeking ways to provide services, not only for our patients and their families at end-of-life but also after they experience loss. Our grief support programs have always been available to any adult in need. Now we are able to offer bereavement services to children as well.”

The program will be managed by Jennifer Sytkowski, Bereavement Coordinator, Hospice Alliance, and a team of trained volunteers who will act as facilitators and assistants. The curriculum and activities involved are developmentally appropriate as children will be grouped by age.

“Children who have lost someone important to them do not have to “stay stuck” in an isolating, broken experience. Rather, working through loss with the support of others can potentially teach resilience, empathy, creativity, and perseverance. By honoring grief and integrating loss in healthy and meaningful ways, we can help support families who are seeking it. Connections is a powerful resource for our communities,” shared Jenny Sytkowski, Bereavement Coordinator.

For more information regarding Connections – Planting Seeds of Hope, visit hospicealliance.org. To register email: bereavement@hospicealliance.org, or call (262) 652-4400.

Hospice Alliance Background:

Hospice Alliance is the #1 provider of hospice care in Southeastern Wisconsin and certified by The Joint Commission. We are committed to offering compassionate physical, emotional and spiritual care, and educating our patients, those who support them, and the communities we serve. Personalized care for patients and families who are facing life-limiting illnesses is available in the patient’s or loved one’s private home, assisted living, and skilled nursing facilities and in the Hospice Alliance House located in Pleasant Prairie.

The Hospice House is the only 24/7 hospice care facility of its kind in this corner of the state. Hospice Alliance was voted best in Kenosha for the last four years and is a proud five-star member of the We Honor Veterans program. Hospice Alliance is your compassionate, community, non-profit hospice, incorporated in 1981. For more information, please call (262) 652- 4400 or visit www.hospicealliance.org.