RACINE – Hot coals placed in a garbage bin were blamed for a fire that damaged a garage and two vehicles at 1329 West Blvd. on Saturday. The fire also caused the neighborhood’s electric power to be temporarily shut down, according to the Racine Fire Department (RFD).

Firefighters were called to a detached two-car garage on the property shortly after 11:30 a.m. The fire was quickly contained and there were no injuries.

RPD reported that the fire caused about $25,000 in damage to the garage and $20,000 to the contents which included two vehicles and numerous gasoline-powered tools and equipment.

Hot coals to blame

Fire investigators learned that the fire was caused by hot coals placed in a garbage bin inside the garage. Trash inside the bin caught fire and spread to the rest of the building.

The RPD reminds residents that wood coals or charcoal should only be disposed of in metal containers with lids. Those containers should be placed outside and at least five feet from anything combustible.

For other fire safety questions, please contact the RFD Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.

