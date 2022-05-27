RACINE – Racine public officials and business leaders were invited to don hardhats on Wednesday afternoon for an early look at the transformation of the former Zahn’s building, 500 Monument Square, into Hotel Verdant.
Milwaukee developer, Dominion Properties, is reconstructing the four-story, 1920s-era department store building into an 80-room boutique hotel. First launched in 2019, the project was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. But work resumed in February of this year and the hotel is currently expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2023.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason, several members of the Racine Common Council and local business and attraction leaders toured three of the building’s floors that will accommodate a restaurant, guest rooms, meeting space and a fitness center.
Come along via these photos.
Hotel Verdant exclusive tour
The former Zahn’s building at 500 Monument Square is getting a new interior but developers will retain its exterior look. Vacant since 1982, the structure has been part of several unsuccessful past redevelopment ventures including a business center, apartments and a children’s museum. “I just can’t overstate what this means. People are thinking about Downtown and Racine again,” said Mayor Cory Mason. – Credit: Paul Holley
