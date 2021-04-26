RACINE – A house fire displaced a family of three and several reptiles here Sunday afternoon.

There were no injuries.

Racine firefighters were called to a home at 2049 Jay Eye See Avenue about 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, there was heavy smoke and fire at the exterior rear of the building. A woman in the home was outside when firefighters arrived. Firefighters safely removed a bearded dragon, a chameleon and two tortoises from the home. All of the reptiles were to be in good shape and expected to survive.

The fire appeared to be accident, the Racine Fire Department reported. The exact cause remains under investigation.

Rating: 5 out of 5.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!



