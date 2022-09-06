RACINE — On Monday afternoon, the Racine Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 906 Grand Ave. The single-family residence sustained considerable damage and was left uninhabitable at this time.

At 5:42 p.m., a total of 21 personnel, including firefighters, a rescue squad, a fire chief, and a fire investigator from the Racine Fire Department responded to the call, manning two ladder trucks, three fire engines, and the chief’s car.

It took less than three minutes for Engine One to arrive on the scene, where smoke alarms were sounding and residents were actively evacuating the premises. Firefighters observed fire outside the home and found it had also spread into the living room and attic.

House fire damages

The house fire took multiple fire companies combatting from the home’s exterior while crews pulled the ceiling down inside to reach the flames in the attic. Even with such a fast response time, the home sustained an estimated $65,000 in damages and was left uninhabitable.

A possible smoke inhalation injury sent one adult female occupant to the emergency room for evaluation.

The cause of this house fire is currently under investigation.

The Racine Fire Department urges families to call the RFD’s Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915 for questions on fire safety or to request the installation of smoke alarms in their residences.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.