According to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record, Racine County had 88 properties transferred to new owners between March 22nd and 26th.

The properties acquired had a cash value of just over $24.5 million. Further, the properties sold included properties previously occupied by House of Harley-Davidson, JC’s Muffler and Brakes, and the Sci-Fi Café.

The multi-family home at 401 Donald Dr in Burlington sold for $1,650,000.00.

Alfonso Johnson sold the commercial property, 532 N Pine St, in downtown Burlington to 532 Pine LLC for $457,000.00. Further, the property was previously occupied by the Sci-Fi Café, which is now a virtual UFO and metaphysical shop.

The property occupied by the First Reformed Church, 7110 Old Spring St, Mt Pleasant, sold to Sonnenburg Properties LLC of Pleasant Prairie for $475,000.00.

Also, the former House of Harley-Davidson Racine, 1155 Oakes Rd, Mt Pleasant, sold to David Brown of Sturtevant for $1,050,000.00. According to their Facebook page, the Racine location is now merged with the Milwaukee location at 6221 West Layton Ave.

JC’s Muffler and Brakes announced their auto body shop’s closure on April 8, 2020, after 37 years of service. The property, 2412 Douglas Ave, Racine, sold on March 22, 2021, to Chris Osiecki for $380,000.00.

Oak Ridge Care Center, assisted living center, is now owned under the name Eskay Real Estate 2020, Inc. Also, the cost of their building at 1400 8th Ave, Union Grove, is $4,015,800.00.

Check out the map below to learn more about the properties sold.