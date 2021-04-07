According to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record, Racine County had 88 properties transferred to new owners between March 22nd and 26th.
The properties acquired had a cash value of just over $24.5 million. Further, the properties sold included properties previously occupied by House of Harley-Davidson, JC’s Muffler and Brakes, and the Sci-Fi Café.
- The multi-family home at 401 Donald Dr in Burlington sold for $1,650,000.00.
- Alfonso Johnson sold the commercial property, 532 N Pine St, in downtown Burlington to 532 Pine LLC for $457,000.00. Further, the property was previously occupied by the Sci-Fi Café, which is now a virtual UFO and metaphysical shop.
- The property occupied by the First Reformed Church, 7110 Old Spring St, Mt Pleasant, sold to Sonnenburg Properties LLC of Pleasant Prairie for $475,000.00.
- Also, the former House of Harley-Davidson Racine, 1155 Oakes Rd, Mt Pleasant, sold to David Brown of Sturtevant for $1,050,000.00. According to their Facebook page, the Racine location is now merged with the Milwaukee location at 6221 West Layton Ave.
- JC’s Muffler and Brakes announced their auto body shop’s closure on April 8, 2020, after 37 years of service. The property, 2412 Douglas Ave, Racine, sold on March 22, 2021, to Chris Osiecki for $380,000.00.
- Oak Ridge Care Center, assisted living center, is now owned under the name Eskay Real Estate 2020, Inc. Also, the cost of their building at 1400 8th Ave, Union Grove, is $4,015,800.00.
Check out the map below to learn more about the properties sold.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|3820 Wild Ginger Way
|Caledonia
|$ 57,000.00
|2318 Broadleaf Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 65,000.00
|1504 Kremer Ave
|Caledonia
|$ 95,000.00
|3636 N Green Bay Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 175,000.00
|1612 Johnson Ave
|Caledonia
|$ 181,000.00
|3130 N Newman Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 205,000.00
|3304 Valley Forge St
|Caledonia
|$ 217,000.00
|1625 Newberry Ln
|Caledonia
|$ 290,000.00
|5811 Finch Ln
|Caledonia
|$ 334,500.00
|5139 Erie St
|Caledonia
|$ 340,000.00
|5817 Marwood Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 359,900.00
|8636 Talamasca Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 385,000.00
|5905 San Dell Way
|Caledonia
|$ 410,000.00
|628 Brookview Ct
|Caledonia
|$ 450,000.00
|240 Chestnut E St
|City of Burlington
|$ 104,000.00
|391 W State St
|City of Burlington
|$ 160,000.00
|273 Lewis St
|City of Burlington
|$ 189,900.00
|464 Summit Ave
|City of Burlington
|$ 202,300.00
|240 Origen St
|City of Burlington
|$ 315,000.00
|532 N Pine St
|City of Burlington
|$ 457,000.00
|401 Donald Dr
|City of Burlington
|$ 1,650,000.00
|24705 Wilson St
|Dover
|$ 99,900.00
|24851 Wilson St
|Dover
|$ 138,022.00
|24025 Carlisle Ave
|Dover
|$ 243,400.00
|715 S Cox Rd
|Dover
|$ 290,000.00
|1148 N Sunnyslope Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 148,000.00
|6335 Berkshire Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 148,830.00
|5819 Emstan Hills Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 209,300.00
|1145 Illinois St
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 219,000.00
|3345 Illinois St
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 219,000.00
|1522 Wiese Ct
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 235,000.00
|5129 Cynthia L
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 280,000.00
|313 Cherry Hill Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 289,000.00
|3656 Providence Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 324,000.00
|3409 South Green Bay Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 325,000.00
|2350 W Circle Dr Unit 42
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 338,000.00
|3420 Chicory Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 350,000.00
|9057 Old Spring St
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 358,000.00
|5313 Biscayne Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 360,500.00
|7110 Old Spring St
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 475,000.00
|4808 Lathrop Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 475,000.00
|1155 Oakes Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 1,050,000.00
|6806 South Loomis Rd
|Norway
|$ 260,000.00
|1206 Kewaunee St
|Racine
|$ 5,000.00
|505 N Memorial Dr
|Racine
|$ 40,000.00
|4203 Fifteenth St
|Racine
|$ 46,500.00
|1025 Parker Ave
|Racine
|$ 57,500.00
|1238 Isabelle Ave
|Racine
|$ 74,000.00
|1628 Murray Ave
|Racine
|$ 77,500.00
|1326 Maple St
|Racine
|$ 78,000.00
|1011 Arthur Ave
|Racine
|$ 78,500.00
|1811 Grand Ave
|Racine
|$ 85,000.00
|2853 Eisenhower Dr
|Racine
|$ 95,000.00
|618 Hayes Ave
|Racine
|$ 108,000.00
|925 Virginia St
|Racine
|$ 115,000.00
|2000 Howe St
|Racine
|$ 116,000.00
|3416 Ninth Ave
|Racine
|$ 119,000.00
|1912 Grand Ave
|Racine
|$ 125,000.00
|706 Virginia St
|Racine
|$ 125,000.00
|1724 Green St
|Racine
|$ 125,000.00
|2508 Green St
|Racine
|$ 133,500.00
|1238 Goold St
|Racine
|$ 143,500.00
|3609 Haven Ave
|Racine
|$ 153,000.00
|925 South St
|Racine
|$ 155,500.00
|1530 Holmes Ave
|Racine
|$ 165,500.00
|3316 Wright Ave
|Racine
|$ 172,000.00
|2013 Grove Ave
|Racine
|$ 179,000.00
|737 Lathrop Ave
|Racine
|$ 180,000.00
|3202 Meachem Rd
|Racine
|$ 180,000.00
|2925 North Main St
|Racine
|$ 212,000.00
|3019 Navajo Trail
|Racine
|$ 220,000.00
|5335 Highwood Dr
|Racine
|$ 223,000.00
|3400 Southwood Dr
|Racine
|$ 310,000.00
|909 College Ave
|Racine
|$ 312,500.00
|2412 Douglas Ave
|Racine
|$ 380,000.00
|2612 Grove Ave
|Racine
|$ 1,230.00
|3346 68th St
|Raymond
|$ 409,900.00
|5834 3 Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$ 435,000.00
|3116 S Kennedy Dr
|Sturtevant
|$ 390,000.00
|3200 S Kennedy Dr
|Sturtevant
|included in $390,000 above
|3208 S Kennedy Dr
|Sturtevant
|included in $390,000 above
|30728 Fairway Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$ 364,000.00
|1114 High St
|Union Grove
|$ 126,000.00
|365 18th Ave
|Union Grove
|$ 420,000.00
|1400 8th Ave
|Union Grove
|$ 4,015,800.00
|589 Gravity Ct
|Village of Waterford
|$ 56,602.00
|16622 50th Rd
|Yorkville
|$ 245,000.00