According to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record, Racine County had 88 properties transferred to new owners between March 22nd and 26th. 

The properties acquired had a cash value of just over $24.5 million. Further, the properties sold included properties previously occupied by House of Harley-Davidson, JC’s Muffler and Brakes, and the Sci-Fi Café.

  • The multi-family home at 401 Donald Dr in Burlington sold for $1,650,000.00.
  • Alfonso Johnson sold the commercial property, 532 N Pine St, in downtown Burlington to 532 Pine LLC for $457,000.00. Further, the property was previously occupied by the Sci-Fi Café, which is now a virtual UFO and metaphysical shop
  • The property occupied by the First Reformed Church, 7110 Old Spring St, Mt Pleasant, sold to Sonnenburg Properties LLC of Pleasant Prairie for $475,000.00.
  • Also, the former House of Harley-Davidson Racine, 1155 Oakes Rd, Mt Pleasant, sold to David Brown of Sturtevant for $1,050,000.00. According to their Facebook page, the Racine location is now merged with the Milwaukee location at 6221 West Layton Ave.
  • JC’s Muffler and Brakes announced their auto body shop’s closure on April 8, 2020, after 37 years of service. The property, 2412 Douglas Ave, Racine, sold on March 22, 2021, to Chris Osiecki for $380,000.00.
  • Oak Ridge Care Center, assisted living center, is now owned under the name Eskay Real Estate 2020, Inc. Also, the cost of their building at 1400 8th Ave, Union Grove, is $4,015,800.00. 

Check out the map below to learn more about the properties sold.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 
3820 Wild Ginger WayCaledonia $                      57,000.00
2318 Broadleaf DrCaledonia $                      65,000.00
1504 Kremer AveCaledonia $                      95,000.00
3636 N Green Bay RdCaledonia $                    175,000.00
1612 Johnson AveCaledonia $                    181,000.00
3130 N Newman RdCaledonia $                    205,000.00
3304 Valley Forge StCaledonia $                    217,000.00
1625 Newberry LnCaledonia $                    290,000.00
5811 Finch LnCaledonia $                    334,500.00
5139 Erie StCaledonia $                    340,000.00
5817 Marwood DrCaledonia $                    359,900.00
8636 Talamasca DrCaledonia $                    385,000.00
5905 San Dell WayCaledonia $                    410,000.00
628 Brookview CtCaledonia $                    450,000.00
240 Chestnut E StCity of Burlington $                    104,000.00
391 W State StCity of Burlington $                    160,000.00
273 Lewis StCity of Burlington $                    189,900.00
464 Summit AveCity of Burlington $                    202,300.00
240 Origen StCity of Burlington $                    315,000.00
532 N Pine StCity of Burlington $                    457,000.00
401 Donald DrCity of Burlington $                 1,650,000.00
24705 Wilson StDover $                      99,900.00
24851 Wilson StDover $                    138,022.00
24025 Carlisle AveDover $                    243,400.00
715 S Cox RdDover $                    290,000.00
1148 N Sunnyslope DrMt Pleasant $                    148,000.00
6335 Berkshire LnMt Pleasant $                    148,830.00
5819 Emstan Hills RdMt Pleasant $                    209,300.00
1145 Illinois StMt Pleasant $                    219,000.00
3345 Illinois StMt Pleasant $                    219,000.00
1522 Wiese CtMt Pleasant $                    235,000.00
5129 Cynthia LMt Pleasant $                    280,000.00
313 Cherry Hill DrMt Pleasant $                    289,000.00
3656 Providence DrMt Pleasant $                    324,000.00
3409 South Green Bay RdMt Pleasant $                    325,000.00
2350 W Circle Dr Unit 42Mt Pleasant $                    338,000.00
3420 Chicory RdMt Pleasant $                    350,000.00
9057 Old Spring StMt Pleasant $                    358,000.00
5313 Biscayne AveMt Pleasant $                    360,500.00
7110 Old Spring StMt Pleasant $                    475,000.00
4808 Lathrop AveMt Pleasant $                    475,000.00
1155 Oakes RdMt Pleasant $                 1,050,000.00
6806 South Loomis RdNorway $                    260,000.00
1206 Kewaunee StRacine $                        5,000.00
505 N Memorial DrRacine $                      40,000.00
4203 Fifteenth StRacine $                      46,500.00
1025 Parker AveRacine $                      57,500.00
1238 Isabelle AveRacine $                      74,000.00
1628 Murray AveRacine $                      77,500.00
1326 Maple StRacine $                      78,000.00
1011 Arthur AveRacine $                      78,500.00
1811 Grand AveRacine $                      85,000.00
2853 Eisenhower DrRacine $                      95,000.00
618 Hayes AveRacine $                    108,000.00
925 Virginia StRacine $                    115,000.00
2000 Howe StRacine $                    116,000.00
3416 Ninth AveRacine $                    119,000.00
1912 Grand AveRacine $                    125,000.00
706 Virginia StRacine $                    125,000.00
1724 Green StRacine $                    125,000.00
2508 Green StRacine $                    133,500.00
1238 Goold StRacine $                    143,500.00
3609 Haven AveRacine $                    153,000.00
925 South StRacine $                    155,500.00
1530 Holmes AveRacine $                    165,500.00
3316 Wright AveRacine $                    172,000.00
2013 Grove AveRacine $                    179,000.00
737 Lathrop AveRacine $                    180,000.00
3202 Meachem RdRacine $                    180,000.00
2925 North Main StRacine $                    212,000.00
3019 Navajo TrailRacine $                    220,000.00
5335 Highwood DrRacine $                    223,000.00
3400 Southwood DrRacine $                    310,000.00
909 College AveRacine $                    312,500.00
2412 Douglas AveRacine $                    380,000.00
2612 Grove AveRacine $                        1,230.00
3346 68th StRaymond $                    409,900.00
5834 3 Mile RdRaymond $                    435,000.00
3116 S Kennedy DrSturtevant $                    390,000.00
3200 S Kennedy DrSturtevantincluded in $390,000 above
3208 S Kennedy DrSturtevantincluded in $390,000 above
30728 Fairway DrTown of Waterford $                    364,000.00
1114 High StUnion Grove $                    126,000.00
365 18th AveUnion Grove $                    420,000.00
1400 8th AveUnion Grove $                 4,015,800.00
589 Gravity CtVillage of Waterford $                      56,602.00
16622 50th RdYorkville $                    245,000.00