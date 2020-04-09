Most of us have grown up in a house in the suburbs with the backyard and the white picket fence. For the longest time, having that has been considered to be the Nation’s dream. So, a lot of people and adults actively worked, saved, and wanted to be able to afford and buy the next house for themselves and their future family. Of course, chances are that you probably wanted the same thing when you were young, however, as times changed and you probably found yourself doubting your previous dreams and maybe decided not to pursue them.

If that is the case, you do not have to feel bad for it, because a lot of adults today are not looking to buy a house, at least not anytime soon. This behavior has confused several experts, but at the end of the day, times have changed, and so have people. Of course, we would still recommend investing in permanent property ownership for no reason other than the fact that having a property to your name can potentially become a safety net that can help you out if you ever run into problems later in the future.

Now, in terms of living situations, a lot of people look at two options, and that is to either buy a house, or to continue living in a rented apartment, and we will do a comparison between the two to help you understand what each of them has to offer. However, if you are looking for a third option, then you can look into condos and what they offer. You can visit propertycentral and see what they have to say on the matter so that you can make a better and more informed decision about the matter.

Living Situation: Permanent or Temporary

The biggest disadvantage that comes with living in an apartment is that at the end of the day, it is still temporary property ownership. So, even if you keep renewing your lease for the same apartment for years, the amount of money you gave does not matter because the apartment is still not yours at the end of the day.

With houses, you are investing in permanent property ownership. This means that you do not have to worry about the property not being yours because once you have made all of your payments, the house is yours to keep permanently.

Money Costs

If you look at this in terms of money, then renting an apartment is very cheap when compared to buying a house. Plus, with an apartment, you do not have to pay for maintenance or repairs because those things fall under the building owner’s responsibility. So, by living in an apartment, you do have to pay less, and also cut down on costs too.

With houses, you have to acknowledge the fact that you need extra money to be able to afford a house, and this includes savings as well. It can take years to pay off the mortgage for a house. Plus, when you have a house of your own, all maintenance and repairs are your responsibility so you have to pay out of your pocket for that as well.

Location

The biggest advantage that apartments have over houses is that they are situated in the city. This is a huge plus for people whose jobs are in the city because they do not have to spend extra time or money trying to commute to their work or anywhere else since everything they need is instantly closer to them.

Houses are located in the suburbs, which is away from the city. This means that extra time and money are required every day to commute to the city and back. This can end up wasting a lot of resources like fuel, time, peace of mind, etc.



Size

Apartments are much smaller compared to houses. This means that it might be difficult to raise a big family there. However, if you are a small family or if there is no family, an apartment is the perfect size for you.

Houses are big and comfortable, and this extra space and the added running room does make it a good place to raise a family away from the noise and stress from the city. However, if you have a small family or no family, then your house is not being fully occupied, so that is just more extra space that you have to take care of.

At the end of the day, both houses and apartments have their own set of advantages and disadvantages, so it can be understandably confusing to choose between the two. This is where we will recommend talking to your real estate agent and have them provide you with more information, or if possible, give you a few tours to help you have a better idea of things.