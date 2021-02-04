The Housing Authority of Racine County reported this week that its Fraud Investigation Unit (FIU) helped it recover more than $147,000 in 2020.

The FIU, which began in 2017, consists of retired police detectives who investigate allegations of fraud and unreported income in order to maintain the integrity of Housing Authority programs.

Administratively, the FIU pays for itself. Streamlining procedures has led to increased fraud recoveries. In addition to the $147,000 recovered last year, the FIU helped recover about $37,000 in 2018 and about $107,000 in 2019.

“Recovering these funds allows HARC to assist at least 12 additional households per year with rent assistance – allowing money to be allocated to local families who need it the most,” Housing Authority Executive Director Deb Madsen said in a statement.

To learn more about the Fraud Investigation Unit or the Housing Authority of Racine County, contact Deb Madsen at DMadsen@rcha.org.

