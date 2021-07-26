Dealing with the flow of water throughout your building can be a challenging and expensive task; leaks may sprout, clogs may go undetected, or water flow can drop unexpectedly. But, being aware of how a vortex flow meter can save you money can eliminate many of the problems you face with general flow meters. Learn how you and your company can benefit from the installation of a vortex flow meter and determine whether your current system is up to par.

The Problem With Water Leaks

Water leaks are a chronic problem with water systems and can go unaddressed for weeks or months. This lack of maintenance is largely due to typical water-flow systems being unable to adequately detect these leaks. Issues like this stem from the system being inherently unreliable or critical components deteriorating, producing a malfunction in the system that inhibits its ability to alert you to leaks.

Improved Leak Detection

Vortex flow meters, by design, detect both minor and major leaks and alert you to their presence. This reliability decreases the amount of time water leaks from the system, strengthening your water pressure and getting the most out of your water supply.

Greater Degree of Accuracy

In the same vein as detecting leaks, vortex flow meters also provide far more accurate readings on the flow of water through a system. As mentioned, this allows you to keep a close watch for any leaks, but it also has the benefit of giving you complete knowledge of how much water flows through the system and where you can conserve it.

Increased Longevity

Other flow meters utilize moving parts and require constant calibration for accurate readings, but vortex meters eliminate the need for these moving components. Because they eliminate rotating parts from the system, vortex meters require far less maintenance over time, thereby increasing their overall lifespan.

Streamlined Maintenance

Because there are no rotating or overly complex mechanisms in the vortex meter’s design, the process of maintenance is much simpler. Technicians will not have to recalibrate the meter as often, and repairs will be far less frequent due to the streamlined construction.

The Financially Responsible Solution

While it may initially be a hassle to overhaul your current water-flow system, and the cost of installation may be imposing, the long-term benefits far outweigh the up-front complications. Understanding how vortex flow meters can save you money makes the decision to upgrade much easier when you know that ongoing costs will decrease (which more than makes up for the inconvenience and initial price).