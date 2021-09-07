It’s only natural for life to change as new technologies emerge. Programmable coffee makers let us brew the perfect cup of coffee, sensors let us know when a vehicle enters our blind spot, and smart surveillance systems let us see who’s outside without leaving the couch. The same rule applies to the workforce: as new technologies emerge, the way we do our work changes. From automation to the Industrial Internet of Things, here are just a few examples of how technology will change the future of work.

Video Conferencing

From Zoom calls to Teams meetings, video conferencing has become a business standard during the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to its plethora of benefits, video conferencing is likely here to stay—even when employees begin their slow return to the office. After all, video conferencing allows companies to build relationships in ways they hadn’t been able to before.

Managers can speak with their teams one on one and in groups without having to worry about booking a conference room. Employees can chat with coworkers without having to track each other down or find a quiet place to collaborate. Recruiters can also converse with recruits from a much larger pool, allowing companies to secure great talent regardless of their location.

Work From Home

Coronavirus proved that employees could work from home successfully. In some cases, productivity, efficiency, and performance improved while working from home. Many employees are happier with getting more sleep, avoiding morning traffic, and saving money on transportation costs. Employers are also able to cast a wider hiring net to find talent that they otherwise would have missed without remote capabilities. In addition, remote work has saved companies large amounts of money on office rental and utility costs.

Automation

Before automation technologies entered the manufacturing world, many repetitive and monotonous tasks were done by hand. This includes complex work such as tasks completed on an assembly line to simple work such as customer service tasks. In this way, human workers can focus on more critical and detailed work.

AI and the IIoT

Artificial intelligence (AI) and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are other profound examples of how technology will change the future of work. AI allows companies, particularly manufacturers, to produce more goods quicker, more accurately, and with greater quality. This can be done through the use of robotics. The future of the IIoT also calls for massive improvements in the workplace, including combining cloud and edge computing, the emergence of predictive maintenance, and location tracking capabilities.