Politics aside, there’s a lot of misinformation about how the COVID-19 vaccine works and that has prevented some from getting the vaccine.

In a TED Talk, Kaitlyn Sadtler and Elizabeth Wayne explain the science behind the mRNA technology used in the COVID-19 vaccines. According to their TED bio, Sadtler researches how our body can regenerate tissue through instructions from our immune system and Wayne is a biomedical engineer.

In the video, they explain the technology used in the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, how using that technology teaches your body to fight the virus, and why the approval process took months and not years to complete.

Dr. Michael O. Frank, Chief of the Division of Infectious Disease at the Medical College of Wisconsin, said the vaccination rate is key to achieving herd immunity, especially with the Delta Varient being so infectious.

“You really need like 90% immunity to get herd immunity against the Delta,” Frank said. “The best way to get there is with vaccination because you can’t just wait for everybody to get this. And in fact, by the time you got there through natural infection, there’ll be a new variant that they have and we’ll be starting all over again. The best way to get herd immunity is to get 90% of the population vaccinated.”

To help assure people, Sadtler and Wayne’s video addressed some of the main concerns people have had with the COVID-19 vaccine. Here is a summary of their responses.