When producing products in any type of industry, you could always face the situation of a product recall. This requires a constant commitment of staying on top of quality control. A product recall can easily harm your brand reputation, leading your business to face serious issues. It’s wise to consider different ways to prevent this from happening. Learn how to avoid a product recall by reading below.

Pay Attention To Specifications and Production Requirements

If you’ve decided to create a new product, there will be specific standards and requirements you must pay attention to and follow. Start by taking note of the different aspects of the product design including color, texture, and size. Certain industries often have code standards for their products. For instance, the food industry has many standards and requirements including information that must appear on the food product label. There are many food labeling errors that could ruin your business. Product errors in other industries can be just as serious. If need be, get further information from the American National Standards Institute, which has information on several industries and their standards.

Form Proper Relationships with Suppliers

For certain products, there will be parts and materials required that you’ll need to get from different suppliers. You’ll need to make sure you can get the exact materials you need from the supplier you’re going to work with. Remember to get proper agreements with legal review. It should include a communication of clear expectations of the supplier and consequences if requirements are not met. This can be tricky if your materials are shipped from overseas. In this case, you may need to organize visits to the plant or hire a third party to conduct thorough audits to ensure what you’re working with is up to standards.

Utilize a Quality Control System

When looking into how to avoid a product recall, a quality control system is going to be one of your best bets. As you have parts and materials coming in from your suppliers, you’ll need to not only inspect them, but you’ll want to know where they’re coming from. Many parts and materials can often come in failing to meet specifications for the product. You can also implement a sampling plan which will give you a sample of products to compare materials to for specification checks. These can be found through organizations such as the American Society for Quality.