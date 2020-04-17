The condition of a home’s yard reflects the amount of care and attention it has received as a whole. Therefore, it’s imperative to keep your yard in a healthy, visually attractive state. In this post, we’ll talk about how to deal with common yard problems you may face here in Wisconsin.

Grubs

Grubs are beetle larvae with long, wormlike bodies that are usually white in coloration. You may first notice them underneath spots of brown dead grass, which you can easily pull up in sheets. In addition to making your lawn appear quite gross, they feed on grass and damage the roots so that the grass dies. Animals also like to eat the grubs, so they may dig up areas of your yard. You can have a professional apply a special chemical such as imidacloprid towards the end of spring to prevent the grubs from appearing, or you can apply a treatment in the summer or fall to kill off existing grubs.

Red Thread

Red thread is a type of fungus that looks like red strings interlacing themselves between blades of grass. It commonly appears when outdoor conditions are cool and moist, except for in winter. When viewed from afar, they can make your lawn look pinkish or beige in affected areas. Red thread doesn’t parasitize the roots of the grass, so the grass won’t die completely—but it can be an eyesore. If you see red thread, make sure to fertilize the grass with enough nitrogen. This will help the grass regain proper health and prevent red thread from developing.

Snow Mold

Also caused by fungus, snow mold may form gray or pink patches on your lawn. The gray species only harms the blades of the grass, while the pink species attacks the roots and blades. Snow mold patches are usually visible on your lawn after the snow melts away, thriving in grass matted under the weight of the snow. To prevent snow mold, start by raking the grass to bring the blades back to an upright, aerated position. This in itself can kill off snow mold, though pink snow mold may also need some fungicide spraying.