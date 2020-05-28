Everyone who works in the construction industry knows that two of the most important factors to success are efficiency and safety. Now safety largely depends on the maintenance of equipment and following the site’s rules, such as wearing a hard hat. On the other hand, the factors that affect efficiency aren’t always clear. However, there are some things you can implement to improve construction site efficiency. Continue reading to find out.

Plan, plan, plan

If you haven’t started the jobsite yet, overplanning should be your top priority. You can never plan too much beforehand. On the other hand, if you’re already on the jobsite, time isn’t on your side anymore. That said, you need to double-check that all the important factors have been taken into account in your plans.

Invest in new software

Most constructions aren’t making the mistake of doing all their plans by hand, but a few of you probably are. That said, before you build your next residential or commercial building, invest in building information modeling (BIM). Blueprints done by hand are never easy to follow or read, especially if the designer has doctor handwriting. BIM creates a digital representation of the building you’re about to build before the foundation is poured. Having a 3D visual significantly improves efficiency because many workers benefit from visualizing how the final building should look.

Take advantage of equipment

Every construction company nowadays utilizes heavy equipment such as skid steers, excavators, backhoes, and more. However, you can’t take advantage of your equipment if you’re not maintaining the equipment properly. That includes general maintenance such as oil changes but also investing in quality equipment that lasts. For instance, your company should get rid of pneumatic tires and invest in solid rubber tires that are puncture resistant. If your heavy equipment goes out of service, you’re going to have a hard time staying on schedule and maintaining an efficient construction site.

Install a reliable rigging system

Whether you’re building large commercial buildings, such as warehouses, or residential buildings, you’re going to have heavy materials that you need to move and lift. That’s why no construction site is complete without a reliable rigging system. Whether you’re lifting rafters or industrial support beams, hoisting and rigging is going to be much more efficient. However, you need to ensure that the different types of rigging hardware come from a high-quality supplier. You don’t want to pinch pennies on something that’s going to lift heavy materials overhead.

Overall, the easiest way to improve construction site efficiency is to communicate clearly. If you’re not clearly communicating everyone’s duties, expectations, deadlines, and so on, no one’s going to know what needs to be done and when. Communicate with your crew and use all the available resources and equipment to your advantage.