There are many risks in construction that crews must keep in mind. Falls, electrocution, debris, caught in between hazards, and toxic exposure increase risks to crews. However, reducing risk in construction is not as complex as it seems. This guide on how to improve safety on your construction site keeps crews trained and accountable for their duties while maintaining proper equipment and onsite inspections to avoid potential malfunctions.

Prioritize Training

Before working with heavy machinery, large-scale industrial equipment, or handling palettes of raw materials, every worker must train for their tasks and duties. Supervisors should train employees at every phase of their construction careers, from when they first start to their last day. Even the most experienced construction crew needs a refresher from time to time. Continual training programs keep crews organized, knowledgeable, and trustworthy in carrying out their respective tasks.

Perform Routine Equipment Inspections

Routine inspections are crucial to construction safety. Inspections occur for sites, equipment, tools, products, and materials. Before work each day, inspect the construction site to ensure no physical hazards remain. Then, inspect the equipment before use. For example, hoist and crane inspections are critical and protect the operator and crew underneath from a serious disaster. Managers must also inspect their crews to assure everyone is qualified to perform their expected duties or operations. Every inspection improves construction efficiency and saves time and money in the project.

Hold Accountability Meetings and Expectations

The final way to improve safety on your construction site is to hold employees accountable through meetings and employee expectations. It goes without say that employee accountability is one of the main drivers in construction efficiency and crew productivity. Incentivize your crew to perform their tasks with utmost proficiency while at the same time adhering to the safety protocols of the worksite. Alternatively, recognize ideal workplace behaviors and practices for other employees to follow. Report workers who fail to adhere to standard safety practices or create unsafe working conditions.