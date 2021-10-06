The three keys to an effective workplace are staff engagement, productivity, and retention. When your place of business slacks on any of the three, efficiency drops and workers don’t meet quotas. All these keys require happy employees, so here’s how to increase industrial employee satisfaction.

Give Employees Input on Role Evolution

No one wants to feel stuck in a job, so check in with your employees regularly (at least once a month) to hear whether they’re still enjoying their role or if they’re interested in a change. Employees who talk to you honestly about wanting promotions are more likely to put in good work to prove their readiness for progression.

Additionally, be open to employees who want to try out different roles entirely— moving from the warehouse to an administration job, for example. They know better than anyone what roles interest them, so hear them out.

Focus on Communication

Employees want transparency in communication and don’t want to feel surprised. If you have problems with your inter-office communication, the result is a game of telephone between your employees where the truth can easily become distorted. Utilize communication technology to allow all employees the same opportunity to be informed—emails, newsletters, and company message boards.

Invest in Your Employees

Allowing your employees to grow and learn will make them better workers for you and will enable them to feel more fulfilled at their job. Encourage career development and offer training to assist your employees in improving.

Good Heating/Cooling System

This may seem obvious, but employee satisfaction is about much more than enjoying the work— it’s enjoying the work environment, too. If the workspace is too hot or too cold, employees will dread coming in and be far less productive during their shifts. There are many reasons to ensure your AC system is properly designed, but worker comfort is at the top of the list.

Now that you know how to increase industrial employee satisfaction, see if you can update your workplace to increase productivity and worker engagement—everyone wins!