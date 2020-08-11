Finding a home that ticks all the boxes on your list isn’t always an easy task. In many cases, you’ll need to sacrifice a few small items to find a home that will fit your family and your budget. Square footage is one of the most common compromises that aspiring homeowners need to make. Luckily, even if your new house is slightly smaller than you’d hoped, there’s plenty of ways you can maximize the space and transform it into a comfortable home. This guide explores how to make the most of your home’s square footage through several simple home renovations.

Get creative with your floor plan

Once you buy your house, you can alter it however you see fit. This includes adjusting the floor plan to fit your specific needs. In fact, altering the floor plan is a great way to eke out a few extra feet of usable space. Knocking down a few walls and creating an open floor plan, for instance, will make your rooms feel much more spacious, despite the fact that you haven’t added any extra square footage at all.

Renovating existing rooms to suit different needs is also a great way to gain a bit of extra usable space. Finishing your basement or transforming your attic into a bedroom, for instance, makes usable space out of an area that you could previously only use for storage. You can also use existing spaces for different uses than they were originally intended. A home office can become a cozy nursery, while a guest bedroom could be transformed into a home gym.

Create a reliable storage system

One of the simplest tips for how to make the most of your home’s square footage is to create a reliable storage system throughout the space. Clutter will make your already limited square footage feel much smaller than it really is, and it can make your livable spaces almost unusable. Establish different storage systems in each room to keep things clean and clutter-free at all times. You can even implement these storage systems in your existing furniture. Bookcases or ottomans with hidden storage compartments are great options that will still allow you to maintain a bit of fashion along with your function. Organizing your basement, garage, crawl space, or linen closets to feature a more structured storage system will also keep things in line.

Make the most of every nook and cranny

Once you’ve used up all your floor space, it’s time to set your sights a bit higher. Using your wall space as additional storage is a great way to maximize space without using up any additional square footage. Overhead cabinets are also great options for kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry rooms. Making the most of every nook, cranny, and corner will allow you to get the most bang for your buck and make the most of your available square footage.