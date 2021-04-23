While the pandemic has been rough for both your business and your employees, one silver lining is that you now have a chance to make some changes to your offices without disrupting the work of your employees. To this end, allow us to teach you how to optimize a workplace for productivity so that when the pandemic ends, and you welcome your employees back to the office, you’ll provide them with a superior and effective working environment.

Raise Sanitation Standards

With the pandemic’s “new normal” came higher expectations for sanitation. This expectation won’t dissolve when the pandemic ends—many people will still be cautious and wary of bacteria and germs just to be on the safe side. To ease the nagging worry of disease that has been gnawing at us for a year now, investing in white-glove cleaning will give your office a thorough cleaning that will refresh the environment and disinfect the workspace. Because our environment affects our mental state, a clean environment is much more comfortable and easier to work in. On the other hand, a dirty and neglected workplace will bring extra stress and discomfort.

Upgrade the Facilities

Maybe you’ve been putting off upgrading the technology and basic facilities of your office space because you just couldn’t find the time where it wouldn’t interrupt business hours. Now is a good chance to catch your office up to modern times. Upgrading equipment, such as computers, will help employees complete their work easier with the luxuries of modern hardware. Doing this will also reduce technical problems that come with wear and tear.

Invest in Amenities

One of the most unappreciated ways to optimize a workplace for productivity is by providing various amenities within the workplace for your employees to take advantage of during their breaks. These amenities will improve morale by displaying that you care about their wellbeing and appreciate their hard work. These amenities—such as providing food options or lounge rooms—will be powerful motivators. They’ll feel like rewards for the employees’ efforts and give them more restful and effective breaks, therefore creating a more energized and happier workforce.