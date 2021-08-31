Hopefully, a severe storm has never affected you to the extent that you were out thousands of dollars in property damage as a result. If it has, you know just how important it is to prepare your home so that you don’t find yourself in such a situation again. If you want to find out what you can do to keep this loss from ever happening to you, keep reading to learn about how to prepare your home for severe storms.

Invest in Surge Protectors

Although surge protectors are unable to guarantee equipment protection in the event of a direct lightning strike, they offer some protection from damage in the event of a power surge. Many are backed by a guarantee that provides up to a specific dollar amount in replacement value if any surge-related device damage occurs. In addition, unplugging pricey electronics in advance of a storm is always a smart idea.

Prepare Windows

When the weather becomes turbulent, storm windows or storm shutters can keep damage-causing rainwater and winds out of the home. If storm windows or storm shutters aren’t currently affordable, you can prepare by cutting window-protecting plywood in advance.

Move Valuables

Irreplaceable family artifacts, including family photos, wedding albums, and keepsakes, should be placed as far away from windows and doors as possible. Reduce the likelihood of water damage by placing them in an upstairs location where they’ll be less vulnerable to flooding. This may be the most important thing to know when you’re preparing your home for severe storms. You can replace most objects, but some are priceless.

Get a Generator

A whole-house generator serves nearly the same purpose as an insurance policy: you can have total peace of mind knowing your home is protected. Even when the electricity comes back on after a natural disaster, a whole-house generator can protect your home from hazards such as harmful voltage swings and surges. You’ll feel more confident with a backup generator in place because you know your family members are safe.

Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News.