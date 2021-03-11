When operating a warehouse, plenty of potential hazards can harm workers as well as products. Products can often get damaged whether they’re in storage, being packed, or even being shipped from the warehouse. If any product gets damaged, you could end up with serious money loss, which leads to unsatisfied customers and potential loss of business. Learn how to prevent damaged stock in your warehouse by reading below.

Form a Plan of Action

Putting together a solid plan of action is one of the first ways to protect your product. Part of this should involve a clear communication with your staff of what will be implemented to avoid product damage. Let employees know they’ll be expected to report when product is damaged and how it got that way. Gathering as much information as possible will allow you to form a clearer plan of what needs to change in warehouse operations to prevent further damage and accidents.

Utilize Training Sessions and Meetings With Staff

You must consider how you’ll inform and communicate with employees and give them the training they’ll need to know how to handle product, as well as what the guidelines will be. All workers must be thoroughly trained on proper loading methods, pallet stacking, and proper machinery operation. If your plan and standards are to work, then everyone on your staff must be committed to it.

There are several types of equipment and machinery useful in the warehouse. The moving of pallets with heavy product is no exception. Pallet jacks and forklifts are the typical examples that workers must know how to use correctly. Using a forklift makes moving pallet loads very practical as long as it’s done right. If you lift a pallet incorrectly with the forklift, it can destroy the pallet which will cause your product to be dropped and undoubtedly damaged.

Use Properly Functional Pallets

When wondering how to prevent damaged stock in your warehouse, it’s important to consider the quality and type of pallets you’re using. Pallets are the things that’ll hold and transport product. If you’re using faulty pallets or overloading one, the pallet could easily break, which will make the product fall and possibly wind up damaged. Looking into tips for preventing damage to your pallets will help protect your product. Check that you’re getting quality wooden pallets from a reliable source. Another resource to consider is communicating with your pallet supply company about having pallets custom designed in specific sizes and shapes that can handle specific weight loads.