Any homeowner’s worst nightmare is experiencing massive damage to their home—and flooding is a leading cause of home damage. That’s why you should learn more about how flooding happens in the home and what to do if it does. One thing that every home has that can cause flooding is the bathroom. Here’s a guide on how to prevent flooding in your bathroom.

Never Flush What Doesn’t Belong

One major cause of flooding is flushing something down the toilet that doesn’t belong there. Toilets risk clogging whenever you flush something unusual. If a toilet clogs and you don’t notice right away, you your bathroom may flood the next time you flush.

Routinely Check for Leaks

A lot of water flows through the pipes into and out of the bathroom. You should perform regular inspections of the pipes so that you can catch any potential or actual leaks as quickly as possible. This will give you time to make repairs before a flood causes massive damage.

Take Care of Clogs

You may notice a drain is slow when you run water through it. This typically indicates a partial clog. You shouldn’t leave even a partial clog alone; always treat it as soon as possible. Otherwise, the clog might worsen and cause flooding when you aren’t around to notice.

Know How To Turn Off Your Water

Sometimes a pipe leaks or a clog forms without you knowing, and water starts flooding your bathroom. The best thing you can do is turn off the water flow to the area, which should stop the flood from getting worse. Make sure you know the locations of all the shutoff valves for your pipes. This way, you can quickly turn off the cause of the flood and prevent its spread.

This guide on how to prevent flooding in your bathroom should lower your risk of floods.