Transporting goods is one of our country’s oldest jobs, so you would think we have it all figured out by now. Unfortunately, there is still a lot that can go wrong during a delivery. If you’re a truck driver or frequently transport heavy things in your personal truck, you probably have some idea of how important proper loading is. If you’re new to these ideas, or if you just need a refresher, read this article on how to prevent load tipping during transport to keep everyone safe on the road.

Unitize Cargo Whenever Possible

No matter what size cargo you plan to haul, storing it as one solid mass is always going to be safer than having a bunch of smaller articles banging against each other. Unitizing cargo is often done to allow for the shipment of more goods with less risk. You can do this with straps or stretch wrap. Make sure when doing this that you tightly secure the cargo and provide enough containment force to ensure it all moves as one unit.

Utilize Cargo Securement Products

Even with proper unitizing, cargo can still shift violently during transit if something goes wrong on the road. This is where cargo securement comes into play. You should put items such as ratchet straps and cargo load bars in place to brace the cargo from moving one way or another. Cargo load bars are especially useful to stop any tipping that might happen during harsh turns or unexpected swerves.

Be Strategic During the Loading Process

Understanding how to prevent load tipping during transport means understanding how your load will react to changes on the road. For example, if you place heavier cargo on top of lighter cargo, you run a much higher risk of that heavier cargo tipping over and smashing into more fragile or lighter articles. You should also always make sure the trailer you’re loading is balanced with the same weight on either side to avoid the trailer pulling your truck one way or another.

Load tipping can cause major damage, not only to the cargo itself but also to the driver of the truck and other drivers on the road. With these tips, you should be able to make sure that all your transports go off without a hitch and without any collateral damage.