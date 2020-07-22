Giving your home a fresh new look is a great way to improve your mood and your house’s property value. However, it’s easy to get discouraged looking at Pinterest Boards full of crisp, elegant, unattainable homes that the average Joe couldn’t possibly afford. Fortunately, you don’t have to be an interior designer to know how to revamp your home on a budget.

Downsize and Rearrange

Something that holds a lot of homes back isn’t a lack of things in a space but having too many things in a space arranged haphazardly. One of the best places to start when it comes to revamping your home is deciding whether you need every furniture piece that you have. After you discarded what is unnecessary, try rearranging what’s left. It’s amazing just how quickly you’ll feel like you have a much larger space.

Refurbish What You Have

Rather than go out and buy new furniture, try refurbishing the furniture you already have. You can try refinishing the worn-out table or putting a cover on the old couch. The same goes for things like cabinets and shelves which can be repainted or polished to seem like new.

Little Accents

Adding eye-catching pieces to your home doesn’t mean adding big, gaudy, or expensive pieces. Add a splash of color to a space through new curtains, pillows, or even a house plant. If you can find subtle ways to tie the colors throughout the room through your accents, the space will seem balanced and well planned. You can even swap out little accents like throw blankets at different times of the year.

Simple Theme

Adding a theme to your space doesn’t have to be as extravagant or expensive as internet searches would lead you to believe. Consider the theme that you want, whether it’s nautical, farmhouse, Parisian, or modern. Then, think about the colors associated with that theme. For example, a nautical theme might use whites and blues and a farmhouse look might use more reds and greens. Adding a few small accents that you can pick up from a thrift store (like a starfish or a ceramic rooster) will immediately bring the theme to life.

Home is where the heart is, and even if you don’t have endless funds, you can still make your home a space you want to dwell in. All you need to revamp your home on a budget is a little time, a little creativity, and a lot of care.