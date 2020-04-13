Ambient lighting, also known as general lighting, is the overall illumination of the rooms throughout your home. Unlike task lighting, this type of lighting has no specific direction—it’s purely meant to provide visibility and background ambiance. However, as simple as incorporating ambient lighting in your home may seem, getting it just right actually requires a few basic steps. To create the proper lighting atmosphere to build off of, learn how to use ambient lighting in your home.

Take Advantage of Natural Light Sources

Whether you add more windows to your home or update your window treatments, letting more natural light into your home is a simple way to incorporate immediate charm and atmosphere. With the rays streaming in from the outdoors, your home will look more vibrant and your mood will noticeably improve. This is also one of the most noteworthy ways of saving on your monthly electric bill, as you won’t be paying to keep your lights running all day.

Reflect Light Throughout the Home

You can redirect some of the natural lighting into other areas of the home by installing reflective surfaces such as mirrors or metallic accents. These pieces will draw in more light by reflecting the incoming natural rays at various angles throughout a room. This way, you’ll be able to get more out of your natural lighting by making the atmosphere it creates consistent across the house. Now, dimly lit hallways can get the same amount of light as your living room.

Mix Up Your Lighting Fixtures

For the times of day when you can’t use as much natural light, you can always use various lighting fixtures to provide the same depth. This strategy requires you to layer your lighting with different types of fixtures to create a glow that extends through the entire space. However, overdoing this style of lighting is easy, so it’s crucial that you research the proper ways to mix your lighting fixtures. This way, you can find the right balance of lighting while remaining true to your design tastes.

Use Dimmers and Timers

You can further customize your personal lighting style by installing dimmers and timers throughout your home. This allows you to create the atmosphere you need at any given time while saving energy and money. When set, these devices will automatically light up the rooms in which you need light most, giving you the freedom to adjust the brightness of the light as you see fit.