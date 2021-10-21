Having the proper insulation in your home does more than raise its value. Insulation is a crucial part of keeping your home comfortable and safe. A home without insulation has almost no protection against extreme heat or cold, and you will feel this. But have you ever wondered how your home insulation regulates temperature? The answer lies in the properties of the insulation itself.

Insulation’s Temperature Capabilities

One of the physical properties of modern insulation is that it’s heat resistant, repelling heat and preventing it from traveling through the material. Insulation works in the summer to repel excess heat and prevent it from entering your home. In the winter, insulation traps the heat your HVAC unit or fireplace produces indoors, helping your home stay warmer. This is one reason why heat-resistant materials are so valuable to our homes and workplaces. They keep us safe and, in the case of home insulation, comfortable, too.

Benefits of Insulation

Insulation can do more than keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. When you have insulation that utilizes heat-resistant technology in your home, you can save money since your home becomes more energy-efficient. Because insulation keeps out warm air in the summer and traps it in the winter, it helps you use your air conditioning and heating systems less frequently. This can help you save significantly on your gas and electricity bills across the seasons. This is especially important now, with colder temperatures fast approaching.

Why Install Insulation?

New insulation can help you save money and be more comfortable in your home. This is why you should renovate your home with new insulation. By being more energy-efficient, you can live more sustainably. Old, outdated homes usually have poor insulation and can feel drafty, which can be hard on your health and wallet. Older homes may even hide asbestos insulation, which is particularly harmful to your health if you leave it alone.

This has been a look at how your home insulation regulates temperature and the benefits of modern insulation. If your home is outdated, it may be time to update your insulation. You’ll be more comfortable in the extreme months of heat and cold, and you’ll save on utilities.