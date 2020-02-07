The UW-Parkside College of Arts and Humanities is pleased to announce that 2020

Howard Brown Guest Artist-in-Residence Rachel Velvikis will be performing at UW-Parksideon March 7 at 7 p.m. in Bedford Concert Hall of the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center of Arts and Humanities. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $10 for general admission.

Velvikis, a Kenosha native and graduate of the Kenosha School District, will be performing the

Gliere Horn Concerto Op 91 in B-flat major accompanied by the UW-Parkside Community

orchestra. This performance is made possible through the generosity of the Howard Brown fund for an artist in residence in the symphonic field at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. The concert will also include a celebration of Beethoven’s 250th anniversary of his birth with the performance of his fourth symphony, and chamber music works.

Rachel Velvikis has almost twenty years of experience as a professional musician. As a member

of the critically acclaimed female brass quintet, Seraph Brass, Ms. Velvikis has toured the United

States, Finland, and Mexico. Members of Seraph Brass have performed with pop icon Adele, and

Seraph was the featured ensemble at the 2017 Women’s Brass Conference. They have performed

at the Forum Cultural Guanajuato in Mexico and were guest artists at the 2017 Lieksa Brass

Week in Finland. The group returned to Finland in the summer of 2018 to give an album release

concert as well as two more performances. Seraph Brass recorded their debut album in beautiful

Finland and Summit Records released the album, Asteria, in January 2018.

For more information about upcoming events in The Rita or to get tickets for this performance, click here.

For more info on Rachel Velvikis, click here.