MOUNT PLEASANT – Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate has leased space in its Park 94 Building, 1570 International Park Drive, here to medical device and supply company Typenex Medical LLC.

Typenex Medical signed a build-to-suit lease for 41,310 square feet. The firm is expected to occupy the space in March 2022, according to an HSA news release.

HSA Commercial Real Estate has more than 2 million square feet of warehouse space under construction or proposed throughout the region, including projects in Mount Pleasant, Oak Creek, Waukesha, Cudahy and Franklin.

Last month, the company signed a lease with HARIBO of America, Inc. for a 157,656-square-foot building at HSA Commercial’s Bristol Highlands Commerce Center, a 68-acre industrial park in Kenosha County. That transaction, together with a 472,176-square-foot lease with packaging and manufacturing firm Visual Pak Companies that was executed earlier in the year, filled the first phase of the Bristol Highlands project.

Marc Samuels of Cushman & Wakefield represented Typenex Medical in the lease transaction. Ownership was represented by Ned Frank and Pat Hake of Colliers International | Chicago, and Steve Sewart of Colliers International.

