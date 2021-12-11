MOUNT PLEASANT – Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate has leased space in its Park 94 Building, 1570 International Park Drive, here to medical device and supply company Typenex Medical LLC.

Typenex Medical signed a build-to-suit lease for 41,310 square feet. The firm is expected to occupy the space in March 2022, according to an HSA news release.

HSA Commercial Real Estate has more than 2 million square feet of warehouse space under construction or proposed throughout the region, including projects in Mount Pleasant, Oak Creek, Waukesha, Cudahy and Franklin. 

Last month, the company signed a lease with HARIBO of America, Inc. for a 157,656-square-foot building at HSA Commercial’s Bristol Highlands Commerce Center, a 68-acre industrial park in Kenosha County. That transaction, together with a 472,176-square-foot lease with packaging and manufacturing firm Visual Pak Companies that was executed earlier in the year, filled the first phase of the Bristol Highlands project.

Marc Samuels of Cushman & Wakefield represented Typenex Medical in the lease transaction. Ownership was represented by Ned Frank and Pat Hake of Colliers International | Chicago, and Steve Sewart of Colliers International.

For more information about HSA Commercial, visit their website.

Paul Holley is retired from careers in journalism, public relations and marketing but not from life. These days, he pretty much writes about what he feels like writing. You may contact him directly at:...