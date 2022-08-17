ROCHESTER – A two-vehicle collision at Highways A and J here Tuesday afternoon killed a Burlington woman and closed the intersection for several hours.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies and first responders were dispatched to the intersection at 3:48 p.m. on a report of a collision, including one vehicle that had rolled over.

Initial collision investigation

The initial investigation showed that a box truck, driven by a 50-year-old Chicago man, was southbound on Highway J (North English Settlement Avenue) and failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway A (Plank Road). The truck struck a Chevrolet sedan, driven by a 41-year-old Burlington woman, that was westbound on Highway A.

The driver of the Chevrolet, who has not been identified, sustained life-threatening injuries and died at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release.

The intersection was closed until about 9 p.m. Tuesday because of the severity of the crash. The incident remains under investigation by the Racine County Sheriff’s Major Crash Assistance Team.

