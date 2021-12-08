RACINE – A hygiene products giveaway is planned for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center parking lot, 601 Caron Butler Dr. The event is open to all.

Hygiene Products

Items to be given away will include shampoo, body wash, dish detergent, laundry detergent, hand soap, paper towels, and hand sanitizer. The event will run while supplies last.

Giving to the Nations

The giveaway is organized by Giving to the Nations, a nonprofit that is devoted to assembling all of those with giving hearts to advance the lives of others. Sunday’s planned event is the sixth giveaway from Giving to the Nations in 2021. Previous giveaways have included school supplies, clothing/household linens and hygiene products.

Donations and volunteer help are always welcome. For more information, visit Giving to the Nations’ website or email: office@givingtothenations.org.