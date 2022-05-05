Human remains found at a home scheduled for demolition have been identified as 61-year-old Stephan Bland.

Vaash Board Up & Excavating were at an abandoned home in the 1600 block of Taylor Avenue Wednesday to board up windows and secure a rear door when they found decomposing human remains.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox of the Racine Police Department said officers were called shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday by Vaash employees who discovered a body in an advanced state of decomposition in the upper unit. She confirmed Bland’s identity and his age.

Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne said foul play was not involved in Bland’s death. His body was in a somewhat mummified condition, meaning it was exposed to the elements for some time after Bland passed away.

Payne said the family has been contacted, and they were in the process of making funeral arrangements.

The home where Bland was found is missing significant portions of its roof and has severe water damage. Payne estimated Bland was in the home since the winter months, and that he may have died during one of the severe, albeit brief, deep cold snaps the region experienced this winter.

