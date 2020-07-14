RACINE – An Illinois woman is being held on drugged driving charges after a Wisconsin State Patrol officer found she had fentanyl and Kratom, a drug legal in most states but not in Wisconsin.

Antoinette M. Molitor, 51, is charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with two counts of narcotics possession and possession of drug paraphernalia after reports of impaired driving on Interstate 94.

Woman crashed her car, DA accuses of her of drugged driving

According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin State Patrol officer responded to a complaint of a gray SUV “driving all over the road and striking concrete barriers on the shoulder of the roadway” about 5:21 p.m. on July 8. The officer stopped the vehicle on the northbound off-ramp at I-94 and Highway K. When Molitor took a field sobriety test, the officer observed several indicators of impairment. The damage was also seen on the passenger’s and driver’s side of the vehicle

During a search of the vehicle, the officer found two small square bags of white powder in Molitor’s purse, and a dollar bill rolled into a tube secured with a rubber band. The tube contained a white powder residue. The white powder later tested positive for Fentanyl with a weight of 2.3 grams. Also found in Molitor’s purse was a package containing 34 Kratom capsules weighing 19.3 grams, and a glass tubular smoking device.

Kratom, a tropical tree, has leaves known to have psychotrophic effects. Most states have legalized Kratom, but Wisconsin has not.

Each of the narcotic drug possession charges carries a $10,000 fine and/or 3 ½ years in prison. Molitor remains in the Racine County Jail.

