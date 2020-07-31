The Racine Health Department is not offering immunizations at this time. The Healthcare Network of Racine has yet to resume vaccine administration. All services that require an appointment at the Central Racine County Health Department, including immunizations are not currently taking place. These closures are due to COVID-19.

Staying up-to-date on immunizations is important. There is no vaccine for COVID-19 at this time. Here is where you can get immunizations near you.

If you live in Kenosha County, the Kenosha Health Department is open. Immunizations are available by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 262-605-6719.

The KHD is located at 8600 Sheridan Rd # 600, Kenosha, WI 53143.

They are open 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those who qualify for immunizations are individuals 0 to 18 years old. There are also special circumstances that apply to those who need vaccines due to immigration or for work. Calling the Kenosha Health Department will help you figure out your eligibility.

Qualifying individuals are those who are uninsured, have state insurance, or if your insurance does not cover vaccines. Now, to find out if your private insurance covers immunizations or not, call the number on the back of your insurance card.

Immunizations are free for those who are on state insurance. If you are uninsured immunizations are $15. Vaccines are also $15 for those with insurance policies that do not cover immunizations.

Walgreens located at 4810 Washington Ave in Racine is offering vaccinations at this time. Vaccines are available from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. during the weekdays. Immunizations will only be given during this timeframe. There are no appointments. Walgreens welcomes walk-ins.

Pharmacy Technician, Michelle Kaminskis says “vaccines are not given to those who are ill, or who have COVID-19.” Masks must be worn when entering and receiving the vaccine. She says to expect longer wait times due to the COVID-19 cleaning requirements.

To receive vaccines, you must be at least 6 years old. There are special circumstances where vaccines are approved for those who are 4 to 5 years old, with doctor permission.

If you are looking to get a vaccine, call the pharmacy at (262) 635-0181 to find out if the vaccine is in stock. Examples of vaccines given are pneumonia, rabies, and polio.

Walgreens will bill your insurance company for the cost of your vaccines. If you do not have insurance, expect to pay the cost of the immunizations.

These are the policies and information regarding Walgreens on Washington.

CVS located at 3195 Durand Avenue has limited availability of vaccines at this time. They are, however, taking walk-ins for those looking to get their immunizations. Currently, the injections available depend on the day. Call (262) 554-0035 for any questions or concerns.

If they have the vaccine you are looking for, payment will depend on your insurance policy. Policies may not cover the full amount, expect to pay to remaining balance. Those who are uninsured should expect to pay the full price. They will administer immunizations any day of the week during business hours.

A pharmacist will be able to provide educational information about vaccines if you have any. Likewise, the pharmacy at CVS can assist you with other health-related concerns you may have too.

If you suspect that you have COVID-19 or are looking to get vaccines, it is important to be tested. It is important to discuss vaccines with your doctor. To find testing locations, click here.

Vaccines are important to protect yourself from illness. Check out other ways to keep healthy by clicking here. For any additional information regarding COVID-19, visit our Coronavirus page.