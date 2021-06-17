SOMERS, Wis. – UW-Parkside Professional and Continuing Education is proud to announce precollege scholarships for in-person and online youth camps this summer.

Parkside’s Continuing Ed will feature two, in-person, eight-day long coding camps for high-school-aged students. The first camp, Python Programmers, will begin on July 6 followed by Mobile App Developers on July 19.

For middle school aged students, there is a selection of online camps available, starting with Minecraft Designers and YouTube Content Creators on July 12, YouTube FX Masters and Roblox Coders & Entrepreneurs on July 19, App Attack! on August 9, and ending with Young Authors on August 16.

To qualify for a scholarship, students must be eligible for free or reduced-price school meals, and must have finished fifth grade but not have graduated from high school.

To learn more and apply for scholarship, please visit uwp.edu/youth. For any questions, contact Javan Pham at phamj@uwp.edu or 262-595-2498.