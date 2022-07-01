The inaugural Racine HarborMarket on Thursday evening was truly a foodie paradise! Folks from all over crammed into Downtown Racine’s Monument Square to shop for fresh baked goods, produce, artisan cheeses, honey, hand-made soaps, flowers, plants and more. The first-ever Racine HarborMarket ran from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Monument Square. – Credit: Paul Holley

There were also plenty of summertime food options, including barbecue, sweet corn, fried fish and tacos.

Mean Jake kept the Racine HarborMarket rocking Thursday evening. – Credit: Paul Holley Local blues-rock favorite Mean Jake provided the music. Racine HarborMarket is a brand-new collaboration between the Downtown Racine Corp. and Kenosha’s HarborMarket. Upcoming market dates this year are Thursdays, July 28, Aug. 25 and Sept. 29.

Racine HarborMarket goods and goers

A selection of succulent plants. – Credit: Paul Holley These fresh beets were among the available produce. – Credit: Paul Holley Unique sweet treats. – Credit: Paul Holley

The seating area at Monument Square quickly filled with folks who stopped at the Market for a bite to eat. – Credit: Paul Holley Paula Heimerl, a cheesemaker from Oak Creek, explains how her artisan cheese is best served. – Credit: Paul Holley

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.