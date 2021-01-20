Watching the inauguration

When does the inauguration start:

Early Wednesday morning, President Trump and Melania Trump will leave the White House without welcoming the Bidens. The Bidens will attend a church service before the official inauguration ceremony. The Inauguration program will officially begin around 11:15 a.m EST.

After the swearing in, Biden is expected to issue a number of executive orders, including

Canceling the Keystone XL pipeline Rejoining the Paris climate accord Rejoining WHO with Dr. Fauci as head of the delegation

Reader Thoughts:

"What a glorious day!" - Monica M. " It's a sad day for America." - Pam R. "Time to celebrate " -Patti R "Proud to be an AMERICAN once again!" -Christine L. " Hopeful, joyous, proud!!" -Terri N. "Sad day for this country" -Trevor T. " Woooohooooo" -Joanna M "Dark winter day one." -Fred B.

Poll Results:

Will you watch the inauguration?

YES: 40.6%

NO: 47.8%

UNSURE: 11.6%

How do you feel about the election?

Biden won, fair and square: 47.8%

Trump won, but there was massive voter fraud: 43.5%

I don’t have an opinion on this: 2.9%

Other: 5.8%