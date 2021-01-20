Watching the inauguration
When does the inauguration start:
Early Wednesday morning, President Trump and Melania Trump will leave the White House without welcoming the Bidens. The Bidens will attend a church service before the official inauguration ceremony. The Inauguration program will officially begin around 11:15 a.m EST.
After the swearing in, Biden is expected to issue a number of executive orders, including
- Canceling the Keystone XL pipeline
- Rejoining the Paris climate accord
- Rejoining WHO with Dr. Fauci as head of the delegation
Reader Thoughts:
"What a glorious day!" - Monica M. " It's a sad day for America." - Pam R. "Time to celebrate " -Patti R "Proud to be an AMERICAN once again!" -Christine L. " Hopeful, joyous, proud!!" -Terri N. "Sad day for this country" -Trevor T. " Woooohooooo" -Joanna M "Dark winter day one." -Fred B.
Poll Results:
Will you watch the inauguration?
YES: 40.6%
NO: 47.8%
UNSURE: 11.6%
How do you feel about the election?
Biden won, fair and square: 47.8%
Trump won, but there was massive voter fraud: 43.5%
I don’t have an opinion on this: 2.9%
Other: 5.8%
We’ve got boots on the ground
Our freelance writer, Fernando Soto is covering the inauguration Wednesday. So, check back often for up-to-date coverage.
