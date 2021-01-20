Watching the inauguration

When does the inauguration start:

Early Wednesday morning, President Trump and Melania Trump will leave the White House without welcoming the Bidens. The Bidens will attend a church service before the official inauguration ceremony. The Inauguration program will officially begin around 11:15 a.m EST.

After the swearing in, Biden is expected to issue a number of executive orders, including

  1. Canceling the Keystone XL pipeline
  2. Rejoining the Paris climate accord
  3. Rejoining WHO with Dr. Fauci as head of the delegation

Reader Thoughts:

"What a glorious day!"
- Monica M.

" It's a sad day for America."
- Pam R.

"Time to celebrate "
-Patti R

"Proud to be an 
AMERICAN once again!"
-Christine L.

" Hopeful, joyous, proud!!"
-Terri N. 

"Sad day for this country"
-Trevor T.

" Woooohooooo"
-Joanna M

"Dark winter day one."
-Fred B.

Poll Results:

Will you watch the inauguration?

YES: 40.6%

NO: 47.8%

UNSURE: 11.6%

How do you feel about the election?

Biden won, fair and square: 47.8%

Trump won, but there was massive voter fraud: 43.5%

I don’t have an opinion on this: 2.9%

Other: 5.8%

We’ve got boots on the ground

Our freelance writer, Fernando Soto is covering the inauguration Wednesday. So, check back often for up-to-date coverage.

National Guard on Pennsylvania ave
https://racinecountyeye.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/IMG_5199.mov
BLM Plaza
https://racinecountyeye.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/IMG_5209.mp4
Crowd gathers and celebrates at BLM Plaza
https://racinecountyeye.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/IMG_5215.mp4
Fernando Soto interviews activist Nadine Seiler

