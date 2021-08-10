Severe weather including high and destructive winds hit Racine County on August 10th. The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook. This Hazardous Weather Outlook pertains to parts of east central county, south central, and southeast Wisconsin.

The surrounding area is experiencing thunderstorms causing damaging to trees, cars, houses, and properties. Additionally, Racine County residents report being without power. The Caledonia Fire Department reports power outages from 6 mile to 4 mile and east to Lake Michigan. WE Energies reports several outages within Racine and Kenosha counties.









