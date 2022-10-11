Yesterday in the state of Wisconsin, we celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day.

Wisconsin is home to twelve Native Nations:

Gov. Tony Evers officially began recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day in 2019. For the fourth year, the state honored its Indigenous Nations and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to respecting Tribal Sovereignty and utilizing government-to-government relationships to build a stronger future for the state.

Legislation for Indigenous Peoples Day

Executive Order #50 annually designates the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day. On this day, Wisconsin recognizes and honors those who are indigenous to the area and the immense historical and cultural significance these people have in the state.

Last year, in addition to recognizing the annual observance of Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin, Gov. Evers signed Executive Order #136 issuing a formal acknowledgment and apology for “Wisconsin’s historical role in Indian boarding schools.” The governor’s order also included a formal declaration of support for the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative

A proclamation was signed and a copy of this year’s Indigenous Peoples Day proclamation is available here.

A video is available below of Gov. Evers addressing the state.

