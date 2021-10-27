Fire investigators are seeking the public’s help with information related to a fire that destroyed a vacant, two-story home in the 1300 block of Kewaunee Street here Monday evening.

The Racine Fire Department was called to the property at 1337 Kewaunee Street shortly before 9 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they found the fire was in the basement, first and second floors and attic of the single-family home. With concern for firefighter safety, the RFD Fire Command ordered all firefighters out of the burning building about 16 minutes after arrival.

The fire was extinguished as crews sprayed water on the exterior and used an aerial ladder truck to reach the roof and dormers so water could be applied to the attic.

The property, valued at an estimated $36,000, was a total loss.

Information sought on Kewaunee Street fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to Capt. Craig Ford at the RFD Fire Prevention Bureau at (262) 635-7915.