RACINE ⏤ Racine Fire Department investigators are seeking information related to an intentionally set fire that damaged a car parked in an alley near Elm and 10th streets.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

In the alley, they found a 2015 Cadillac SRX that had an estimated $30,000 in damages. However, no one reported injuries in the fire.

Police have not taken any suspect into custody in the crime as of Wednesday either.

As a result, the Racine Fire Department is asking anyone with information related to the intentionally-set fire to call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

Callers can remain anonymous.

