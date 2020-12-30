RACINE ⏤ Racine Fire Department investigators are seeking information related to an intentionally set fire that damaged a car parked in an alley near Elm and 10th streets.
Firefighters responded to the fire around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
In the alley, they found a 2015 Cadillac SRX that had an estimated $30,000 in damages. However, no one reported injuries in the fire.
Police have not taken any suspect into custody in the crime as of Wednesday either.
As a result, the Racine Fire Department is asking anyone with information related to the intentionally-set fire to call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.
Callers can remain anonymous.
