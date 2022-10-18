CALEDONIA — Two Facebook messages sent by a 37-year-old Racine man with a court order not to make contact with that person led to his arrest on Oct. 10 by Village of Caledonia Police.

Anthony B. Eaton Jr., 1016 William St., Racine, faces a misdemeanor charge of knowingly violating a domestic abuse injunction. That charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and nine months in jail.

Eaton, who is free from custody on a $300 cash bond and a $700 signature bond, is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Nov. 28, at 8:30 a.m.

Criminal complaint: Violation of injunction

Caledonia Police officers responded to a village residence after a woman reported that her friend had received two Facebook messages from Eaton. The first read, “Can you ask her if I can see the kids tomorrow? Court is over,” and the second read, “And can I see my girls now.” Eaton and the woman have children together, the complaint states.

Court records indicate that an injunction was filed in 2021 that is valid until Dec. 6, 2023. The injunction prohibits Eaton from contacting the mother of his children or “causing any other person other than a party’s attorney or law enforcement officer” from contacting her. The woman who received the message confirmed with police that she had received the two messages in question.

Police spoke with Eaton, who stated he had been in court on Oct. 10, and that he was now allowed to see his children. Officers were not able to locate any information about a court hearing that confirmed his statement, the complaint states.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.