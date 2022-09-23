MOUNT PLEASANT — The Jacobs family is giving back this Halloween. They are providing a free holiday light show for the community at their home in Mount Pleasant while accepting donations to benefit the Racine Zoo.

On weeknights and weekends in October, you can expect to see a spooky-yet-luminous light show at the Jacobs family’s home. They are located within Deer Creek Estates at 2735 Red Fawn Court in Mount Pleasant.

For the first time in a decade, their neighbors have allowed the Jacobs family to extend their attraction into their yard. The subdivision has street parking available.

“My theme is a cemetery that has been taken over by a carnival,” said Sarah Jacobs, the homeowner.

The lights run from around 6 p.m. to about 8:30 p.m. on weeknights. On weekends the show will end around 10 p.m. for viewers.

The family is working to have the display up and running by the first week of October. The last show of the season will be on Halloween night.

Jacobs family light show will benefit Racine Zoo

“It’s a family project that we were doing together,” said Sarah.

For the second year, the Halloween attraction will benefit the Racine Zoo. As one of Cali (8 years old) and Izzy (4 years old) Jacobs’ favorite places to visit, they want to raise funds to support the Racine Zoo’s mission.

In 2021, Sarah, Josh and their daughters were able to raise over $1,000 to benefit the zoo. Their donations have provided enrichment, and in the future hope to offset the medical costs of an animal.

“They have a tiger there not feeling well, that needs medicine. My girls have taken it upon themselves to try to raise as much money as possible to help the tiger out,” the girls’ mom said.

This year, they are continuing to give back. Donations can be placed in the designated dropbox or given directly to the Jacobs family.

“They’re super excited to be out every weekend with hot chocolate and saying hi to people,” said Sarah. “They love talking about the display and how they help.”

Updates about their attraction can be found on their Facebook page.

Fall fun in Racine County

