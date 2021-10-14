For the past 9 years, the Jacobs family has had a grand-scale Halloween light display at their house. Sarah, Josh, and their daughters, Cali and Izzy enjoy decorating together for the holidays.

The Jacobs Family welcomes people to their house to enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience this Halloween. They decorate their lawn with scenes featuring a cemetery, clowns, and additional spooky characters.

Halloween Display at the Jacobs Family Lights

Sarah says, “when I was younger I helped my brother with Halloween and Christmas displays at my parents’ house. My family has a love of decorating for the holidays, especially Halloween. It was only natural that when I had a house of my own that I would start my own display. My daughters carry on the tradition by helping me each year. They love decorating just as much as I do.”

Proceeds Benefit Racine Zoo

This year’s Halloween attraction will benefit the Racine Zoo, one of Cali and Izzy’s favorite places to visit. The Jacobs family requested a wish list from the zoo and the girls will pick out which items they want to get for the zoo. They have a goal of $500. Donations can be placed in the designated dropbox or given to the Jacobs family. The family is outside most nights enjoying the show with viewers.

Visit the Lights

If you would like to plan a drive to this local attraction, the Jacobs’ home is located within the Deer Creek Estates at 2735 Red Fawn Court in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. Click here for directions. The lights run nightly from about 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. unless it is raining. The last show will be on Halloween night. The subdivision has street parking available.

Click here to view a snapshot of the display.

Sarah says, “My daughters hand out hot chocolate on Fridays and Saturdays. They love talking to people and showing them around the display. They have named most of the characters in our display and love telling everyone what they are.”

More in Store for the Jacobs Family

The Jacobs Family will be continuing the tradition this Christmas. There are no dates or times finalized just yet, so make sure to follow the Racine County Eye for details this coming holiday season. “Like” the Jacobs Family Holidays on Facebook here.

Additional Fall Activties

Rating: 5 out of 5.
$
$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.

Advertising disclosure
To support our site and content, we work with partners to present valuable offers to help you save, earn, and get ahead. We may be compensated for the purchase of goods and services made through the links in this offer program.
Offers for you
Curated offers for our readers
advertiser disclosure
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Start with a free trial.

Get your students coding in no time!

CodeMonkey is a fun and educational game-based environment where kids learn to code without any prior experience. After completing CodeMonkey's award-winning coding courses, kids will be able to navigate through the programming world with a sense of confidence and accomplishment.

Kids will love learning to code with CodeMonkey

  • Ready to Go Courses. With CodeMonkey’s teacher kit and support team, anyone can teach the basics of computer science.
  • Real Coding Languages. CodeMonkey's courses teach text-based coding so students learn to program like a real developer.
  • Game-Based Learning. Kids learn coding in an engaging and rewarding environment that utilizes gaming elements.

Free Trial - Enjoy a full-blown gaming experience that will teach your kids to code!