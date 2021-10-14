For the past 9 years, the Jacobs family has had a grand-scale Halloween light display at their house. Sarah, Josh, and their daughters, Cali and Izzy enjoy decorating together for the holidays.

The Jacobs Family welcomes people to their house to enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience this Halloween. They decorate their lawn with scenes featuring a cemetery, clowns, and additional spooky characters.

Halloween Display at the Jacobs Family Lights

Sarah says, “when I was younger I helped my brother with Halloween and Christmas displays at my parents’ house. My family has a love of decorating for the holidays, especially Halloween. It was only natural that when I had a house of my own that I would start my own display. My daughters carry on the tradition by helping me each year. They love decorating just as much as I do.”

Proceeds Benefit Racine Zoo

This year’s Halloween attraction will benefit the Racine Zoo, one of Cali and Izzy’s favorite places to visit. The Jacobs family requested a wish list from the zoo and the girls will pick out which items they want to get for the zoo. They have a goal of $500. Donations can be placed in the designated dropbox or given to the Jacobs family. The family is outside most nights enjoying the show with viewers.

Visit the Lights

If you would like to plan a drive to this local attraction, the Jacobs’ home is located within the Deer Creek Estates at 2735 Red Fawn Court in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. Click here for directions. The lights run nightly from about 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. unless it is raining. The last show will be on Halloween night. The subdivision has street parking available.

Click here to view a snapshot of the display.

Sarah says, “My daughters hand out hot chocolate on Fridays and Saturdays. They love talking to people and showing them around the display. They have named most of the characters in our display and love telling everyone what they are.”

More in Store for the Jacobs Family

The Jacobs Family will be continuing the tradition this Christmas. There are no dates or times finalized just yet, so make sure to follow the Racine County Eye for details this coming holiday season. “Like” the Jacobs Family Holidays on Facebook here.

Additional Fall Activties

