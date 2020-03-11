Support local journalism

James J. Andrews, 74, died Saturday surrounded by his loving family,. He was born in Minneapolis, MN, April 5, 1945, son of the late Alex and Gladys (Nee: Labandz) Andrews.

On August 5, 2007, Jim married Vikki L. Kuiper. He was an entrepreneur of various businesses, lastly working in sales liquidation. He was a car enthusiast but also had a passion for traveling in his motor home. He was a free spirit whether it be riding across the country on his motorcycle or racing his speedboats. Jim was extremely mechanical and in his words “he could fix anything except a broken heart.” Most of all, Jim loved his family and cherished time with them.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Vicki; his son, Jeffery Andrews and his children, Alexa and Amanda; his mother-in-law, Pauline Kuiper; brother, Robert (Nancy) Andrews; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Bobbi (Lance) McClure, Richard (Vickie) Kuiper, Jayne (Robert) Miner, Heidi (Rick) Geller; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Henry “Butch” Kuiper; brother-in-law, Scott McCloud; and nephew, Bobby Andrews.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 21, 11:30 a.m. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.