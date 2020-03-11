James J. Andrews, 74, died Saturday surrounded by his loving family,. He was born in Minneapolis, MN, April 5, 1945, son of the late Alex and Gladys (Nee: Labandz) Andrews.

On August 5, 2007, Jim married Vikki L. Kuiper. He was an entrepreneur of various businesses, lastly working in sales liquidation. He was a car enthusiast but also had a passion for traveling in his motor home. He was a free spirit whether it be riding across the country on his motorcycle or racing his speedboats. Jim was extremely mechanical and in his words “he could fix anything except a broken heart.” Most of all, Jim loved his family and cherished time with them.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Vicki; his son, Jeffery Andrews and his children, Alexa and Amanda; his mother-in-law, Pauline Kuiper; brother, Robert (Nancy) Andrews; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Bobbi (Lance) McClure, Richard (Vickie) Kuiper, Jayne (Robert) Miner, Heidi (Rick) Geller; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Henry “Butch” Kuiper; brother-in-law, Scott McCloud; and nephew, Bobby Andrews.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 21, 11:30 a.m. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m.

