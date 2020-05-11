James Michael DeMark, 71, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at The Villa at Lincoln Park. He was born in Racine, March 31, 1949, son of the late James and Ann (Nee: Filpi) DeMark.

Jim graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1967”. He proudly served in the U.S Army 1970 – 1972 stationed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. On November 22, 1980, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church he married the love of his life Donna M. Desotell and together they raised 3 children, Bethany, Suzanne, and Michael. Jim was employed by S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc. for forty-one years retiring in 2013. He was a member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church. Jim also belonged to SCJ “20 Year Club”, JMBA, Johnson Wax Golf and Bowling Leagues, and DeMark’s Bar Golf League. Jim enjoyed golfing, bowling, traveling, and sports. Most of all, it was time spent with family and friends that he treasured most.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of nearly 40 years, Donna; children, Bethany and Darin Zimpel, Suzanne and Joshua Kristopeit, and Michael DeMark and Liza Schultz; grandson, Lennon Kristopeit; his brother, Jerry of St. Petersburg, FL with whom he had a special bond; sisters; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, David (Mary) Desotell, Diana Bendix, Lonnie Albro, Denise (Anthony) Rossi, Kim Desotell; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Arlo; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ralph and Rosalie Desotell; sister-in-law, Dorothy Albro, and brother-in-law, Daniel Desotell.

Due to the current health situation, services will be private for immediate family. Family and friends may live stream the service by going to the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home’s website, James DeMark Page, Services, and click LiveStream. Memorials to St. Edward’s Catholic Church, The Alzheimer’s Assn, or ADRC of Racine County have been suggested.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.