James M. Simanek, 58, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born in Racine, WI, on August 18, 1961, son of Wencil “Jim” and Helen (Nee: Quadracci) Simanek.

Jim graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1979,” and furthered his education, graduating from the University of Wisconsin–Parkside. On September 16, 1989, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, he married Marlene Seitz. Jim was employed by CNH for 29 years, retiring in 2018. He was a member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and as an Endowment Committee member. He was a talented musician who enjoyed playing the drums, trumpet, piano, and especially the accordion for impromptu performances at family birthdays and holidays. Jim enjoyed nature and long walks, one of his favorites being along Lake Michigan, but above all he loved to spend time with his family. Jim had a deep faith and his deep love of God played a role in every aspect of his life. He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his mother, Helen Simanek; his wife, Marlene; children, Lisa (Jeremy) King, Kevin (Robbye) Simanek, Steven Simanek; siblings, Mary (Dave) Sandgren, Jean (John) Stephan, Tom (Jennifer) Simanek; in-laws, Cindy Leibner, John Galbo, Sue (Tom) Sturm, Diane (Dick) Tuttle, Judy (Mike) Kusters; numerous beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives, and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by father, Wencil “Jim”; grandparents, Reginald and Rose Quadracci, Joseph and Frances Simanek; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sylvia and Edwin Seitz; brother-in-law, Cris Leibner; and sister-in-law, Janet Galbo.

Family services will be held followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may view the service Live Stream Saturday, May 2, 2020, 10:30 a.m. by logging on to the website, James Simanek page, Services, and click and Live Stream.

Jim was a kind-hearted and loving man who cared deeply about others. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Jim’s memory, please consider a loving act of kindness.