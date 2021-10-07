Jamestown Lights presents its Halloween show starting October 8. The lights are a free community event. This light show features pumpkins, ghosts, and bats. Jack O’Lantern and his sidekick Frank N Stein will guide you through the show. This is a family-friendly event that will take place until October 31.

The Show Goes On

For the 12th year, the Halloween Spooktacular light show goes on. It will begin this Friday at 6:30 p.m. When attending, tune into 97.7 FM to watch the lights sing and dance. The show is 35 minutes long. The shows will start at dusk.

Shows playing Thursday through Sunday will end at 9:30 p.m., and shows running on Friday and Saturdays will go until 10 p.m.

“There have been very few visitors after 9 p.m. in the past on weeknights, so this year we have shortened the weeknight show hours,” says Jamestown Lights.

Directions

The Jamestown Lights are located at 6509 Williamsburg Way, just a block east and two blocks south from the roundabout of Highway 38 and Highway K in Northern Racine County. Guest can make the first right after going east through the roundabout. This is known as Taurus Drive.

From there, head south on Taurus Dr. in the Jamestown subdivision. As you between the ponds, look to your left. There you will see your entertainment for the night.

Parking Details

For safety reasons, the Caledonia Police Department request that attendees do not park on Taurus Dr.

“No Parking” means parking and leaving the vehicle. As long as you remain inside your vehicle you can stay there to watch the show. That is considered “Standing” or “Stopping”. Turn off your headlights to not blind other viewers. Keep the kids inside the car. Do not park or stop facing traffic,” says the Caledonia Police Department.

Connect on Social Media

For updates follow Jamestown Lights on Facebook.

