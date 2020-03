Advertisements

Janet Irene Bauman, 85, died at Crossroads Care Center, Kenosha, on Wednesday, March 11. She was born in Burlington on July 20, 1934, to Ralph and Loretta (nee: Ebbers) Bauman.

Janet joined the order of Racine Dominican Sisters after graduating from St. Mary’s High School (now Catholic Central). Receiving a degree in elementary education from Dominican College, she taught at St. Mary’s in Kenosha, Holy Trinity in Racine, and St. Sebastian in Sturtevant. After leaving the convent, she taught at Holy Name School in Racine. Janet established a business, Carlisle Drapery, which she pursued successfully until her retirement in 1998.

Janet was a member of the Dominican Associates at Siena and sang in the Siena Center Choir. She volunteered at Bethany House, in the Senior Companion Program, and for Racine Unified’s Intergenerational Fairs. Janet was an accomplished gardener, especially with ponds. She loved animals, and over 41 years had many cherished dogs. Janet will be dearly missed.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, her five siblings: Mary Lois Howe, Rita Herda, Robert, Charles, and Gerald Bauman, and her special friend, Rose Rondon. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, by her three sisters-in-law: Judy Bauman, Louise Bauman, Patricia Bauman, and by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates.

A memorial service for Janet is being planned for a later date, due to the coronavirus situation. Memorials in memory of Janet may be directed to the Women’s Resource Center of Racine, HOPE Safehouse, or the Racine Dominican Ministries.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.