Jarod M. Beltnick, 21, died on Wednesday, June 24. He was born in Billings, MT on September 24, 1998, son of Kara Taylor and Kevyn Beltinck.

Jarod had most recently been employed with Arena Americas and had helped set up for the Superbowl last year and also helped set up temporary hospitals in New York City due to the COVID pandemic. Jarod had a hard exterior but had a super sweet interior and loved his family very much.

Jarod will be dearly missed by his parents, Kara (Len) Johnson, Kevyn Beltinck; siblings, Merrick and Liam Beltinck, Caitlin Richardson, Thomas, Sean, and Gavin Johnson; special nephew, Jacob Balthazar; grandparents, Rody and Colleen Taylor, Kay, and Leonard Johnson Sr.; other relatives and friends. Jarod was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Ken and Helen Hill.

There will be a Celebration of Jarod’s Life at Cliffside Park (Shelter #1) 7320 Micha Rd Racine, WI 53402 on July 3rd starting at 2 p.m.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.